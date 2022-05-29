Smith, Huske, and Minakov Highlight First Two Days of 2022 Speedo Grand Challenge

2022 Speedo Grand Challenge

May 27 to 29, 2022

LCM (50m)

Woollett Aquatic Center, Irvine, California

Live Results under “2022 Speedo Grand Challenge” on MeetMobile

Some of the best swimmers on the West Coast raced on the first two days of the 2022 Speedo Grand Challenge in Irvine, California. Many of them will be competing at the upcoming FINA World Championships in Budapest next month, with this meet serving as a last-minute preparation competition before they head off to training camp.

Stanford swimmer Regan Smith was amongst the world-class swimmers that were at this meet. She won the 200 free in a time of 1:58.69, which is close to her personal best time of 1:58.67 from January 2020. In addition, she also took second in the 200 IM (2:14.64) and 100 fly (58.18), and was second in the prelims of the 400 free (4:20.54) before scratching the finals. What’s interesting was that Smith actually had world-class splits in the butterfly, backstroke, and freestyle portion of her IM race, but a 43.77-second breaststroke leg held her back. For comparison, look at her 200 IM versus that of Alex Walsh, who holds the top time in the word currently:

Regan Smith, 2022 Speedo Grand Challenge Alex Walsh, 2022 U.S. Trials Fly 28.42 27.62 Back 31.68 32.61 Breast 43.77 36.85 Free 30.77 30.76 Total 2:14.64 2:07.84

If Smith got her breaststroke down to around 37 seconds, you could be looking at a 2:08-range 200 IM. Yes, you can’t automatically eliminate the impact of a “weak” stroke. However, it’s still fun to speculate considering how fast her other three strokes were. Smith will not be swimming any of these events at Worlds next month, as she qualified to compete in the 50/100 back and 200 fly.

Smith’s college teammate, Torri Huske, also raced. She won the 200 IM (2:13.11) and 100 fly (57.77), and placed fifth in the 200 free (2:00.80), Her season best times in the latter two events are 1:59.14 and 56.28 respectively, both of which she went at 2022 U.S. Trials. She took out her 100 fly this meet in a 26.99 and slowed down on her back half, coming back in 30.78. Her time in this event at U.S. trials is currently ranked second in the world right now behind Zhang Yufei.

Perhaps one of the most impressive swims of the meet so far comes from 30-year-old Polish swimmer Kasia Wasick, who won the 50 free in a time of 24.37. That’s just off her best time of 24.17 from last year, and ranks her fifth in the world for the 2021-22 season.

14-year-old Kayla Han set a best time in the 200 IM, finishing fourth with a 2:17.36. This is an improvement from the 2:17.62 that she swam in April this year. Han also finished 19th in the 100 breast (1:17.53), 7th in the 200 free (2:02.96), and 22nd in the 100 fly (1:04.90). Han is set to swim the 1500 free and 400 IM at Junior Pan Pacs this summer.

Canadian World Championship qualifiers Rebecca Smith and Taylor Ruck finished second and sixth in the 200 free respectively, going times of 1:59.91 and 2:01.30. Smith also placed second in the 50 free (25.88) and fourth in the 100 fly (1:00.15), while Ruck placed second in the prelims of the 200 back (2:19.33) before scratching the finals. Smith will be swimming on the 4×100 and 4×200 free relays at Worlds, while Ruck is doing the 100/200 back and the 4×100 and 4×200 free relays.

USC swimmer Kaitlyn Dobler won the 100 breast in a time of 1:07.81. Her season best time is a 1:06.19 from when she finished third at U.S. trials earlier this year.

On the men’s side, Stanford swimmer Andrei Minakov highlighted many of the races. He won the 100 fly (53.33) and 200 free (1:48.34) and placed third in the 50 free (22.62). The 200 free swim was a best time of him, as his previous PB was a 1:51.39 from Russian Age Group championships in 2018. Minakov will not be competing at World Championships and European Championships this year, as Russian is banned from both meets. He opted to skip the Russian Championships earlier this year.

Another Russian, Vlad Morozov, won the 50 free in a time of 21.96. He was the only man under 22 seconds in the race. Justin Ress, who is slated to compete in the 50 back and 100 free at World Championships, finished second with a 22.20.

Other Event Winners: