Ave Maria Hires Alan Webb to Coach Cross Country, Track and Field, and Swimming

Ave Maria University, an NAIA school in southwest Florida, announced Thursday the hiring of Alan Webb as the new head coach of the Gyrenes’ cross country, track and field, and swimming programs. He is likely the only college coach in the country juggling all three responsibilities.

Webb is a former track star whose 3:46.91 mile time still stands as the American standard 15 years later. He also holds the record for fastest mile run by a high schooler, a 3:53.43 back in 2001. After retiring from competitive running in 2014, Webb used his experience as a successful youth swimmer to help reinvent himself as a triathlete.

“Coach Webb epitomizes excellence,” said Ave Maria athletic director Joe Patterson, who also serves as head football coach at the small Catholic school. “His Catholic faith is inspiring, his coaching credentials are great, and his own competitive successes are impeccable. During his visit to Ave Maria, he inspired great confidence from all of the key stakeholders. I’m thrilled that he will be joining the Ave family.”

Webb comes to the Gyrenes after assistant coaching stints at Division I programs such as the University of Virginia, Portland State, and the University of Arkansas Little Rock. Most recently, he served as coach of Little Rock Catholic High School, a Class 6A program in Arkansas, while pursuing a master’s at Franciscan University in a specific area of Catholic theology. He called the opportunity at Ave Maria “a dream come true.”

“I could not be more excited about becoming the Head Cross Country, Track & Field and Swimming coach at Ave Maria University,” Webb wrote on Instagram. “It is the answer to my family’s prayers to be called to AMU’s mission of forming men and women in the intellectual and moral virtues of the Catholic faith.”

As a swimmer, Webb neared Junior National Qualifying marks in the 400-yard IM, 200-yard IM, 200-yard breaststroke, 100-yard breaststroke, and 500-yard freestyle events. Growing up in Reston, Virginia, he swam on a club team starting at age 11 and had dreams of being an Olympic swimmer before focusing on running as a teenager.

Ave Maria recently completed its first season in school history with a swimming program. The Gyrenes’ women placed 4th out of six teams at February’s Sun Coast Conference Championships while the men placed 5th out of six squads. NAIA powerhouse Keiser University also competes in the Sun Coast Conference.

“I have no doubt that Coach Webb has the ability to establish AMU as a powerful competitor in swimming,” Patterson said. “He has a passion for the sport that speaks to the commitment he will bring to the program.”

Riley Ceglowski, who served as the inaugural head swim coach this past season, will remain on staff as an assistant.

“Coach Webb and Coach Ceglowski will be a dynamic pair,” Patterson said. “Riley’s tremendous efforts this past year created a fantastic foundation.”

The cross country coaching staff will feature Liz Feger, who has been the head cross country coach since the program was founded in 2012. The track and field staff will include Jabo Smith (sprints), Sean Fahey (jumps), and Jarvis McGarrah. A throws coach will be hired in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, Ave Maria actively recruits homeschool athletes, with 64 in total and at least one on 18 of the Gyrenes’ 19 varsity sports.