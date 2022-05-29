USA Swimming Names 2022 World Open Water Champs Roster, Katie Grimes to Compete in 10K

USA Swimming has named the 2022 World Open Water Championships roster for this summer, featuring 9 swimmers who will be competing at Lupa Beach in Budapest. The roster announcement came after this weekend’s FINA Marathon Swim World Series Portugal 10K, which served as the final selection meet for Team USA. Swimmers were selected to the World Championships team based off results from the U.S. Open Water Nationals in April and The Portugal 10K yesterday.

Here is the full 2022 World Open Water Championships U.S. Roster:

Men

Women

Notably, 16-year-old Katie Grimes was the top American finisher at the Portugal 10K, taking 8th. She’ll be competing in the 10K in Budapest this summer, and thus will be the only Team USA member to compete in both pool and open water events this summer. Joey Tepper out of Tennessee was the top men’s finisher in Portugal, taking 9th.

Also of note, Michael Brinegar and Brennan Gravley are the only veterans on this roster, as the other 7 athletes will be making their FINA World Open Water Championships debut. Grimes, of course, was a member of the U.S. Olympic Team last summer in Tokyo, but these World Championships will mark the youngster’s first senior Open Water team.

At the 2019 World Open Water Championships, Brinegar finished 12th in the 5K, while Gravley took 15th in the 25K. In a bit of a role reversal, Brinegar is slated to compete in the 25K this time around, while Gravley is set for both the 5K and 10K.