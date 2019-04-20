Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Is Scheduled to Swim 200 IM at British Champs

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After scratching her races in the 200 breast and 100 free, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor is listed in the 200 IM heat sheets. There was a bit of speculation after the multi-time British champ scratched two of her races, however, O’Connor did prove that she was saving up for her stronger-suited events. O’Connor is the fastest seed by nearly 3 seconds with a 2:09.80.

Making small shifts in potential transitional finalists in the women’s 200 IM is Katie Robertson. Earlier in the meet, Robertson swam the transitional final in the 50 breast (2nd), 50 fly (3rd), and 200 breast (6th).

Remaining absent from the meet is Polly Holden, who will also not compete in the 400 free. Two other swimmers, Caroline Lewitt (50 back) and Daniel Morley (200 IM), have also yet to make a splash at the meet and have thus made more room for the junior final in their respective events.

In the men’s 800 free, 400 free and 400 IM transitional final winner Jakob Goodman has scratched his 5th place seed in the event. This now made room for William Ryley, 6th-place finisher in the 1500 free, to swim the fastest heat with finals. Ioan Evans has also scratched his 19th seed in this event after swimming the junior final in the 100 free and 400 free.

Along O’Connor’s top seed time in the women’s 200 IM, here are the other top seeds for Saturday’s prelims session: