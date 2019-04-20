Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 French Elite Nationals: #1 Seed in 800 Free Scratches Prelims on Day 5

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M

Day 5: Saturday 20 April 2019

Heats on Saturday morning will consist of women’s 100 free, men’s 200 back, women’s and men’s 200 breast, and women’s 800 free. The only scratch out of the top-16 seeds in each of these events comes from Anastassia Kirpitchnikova of Russia, who trains in Montpellier with Philippe Lucas. Kirpitchnikova was seeded #1 in the women’s 800 with a time of 8:34.66.

The French women, who have yet to qualify a relay based on the rules set forth by the French Federation, will hope to join their male counterparts with an entry in the 4×100 free. They’ll do so if the add-up times of swimmers #2 through #5 in prelims is less than or equal to 3:38.24. That’s an average of 54.56 each.

Fantine Lesaffre and Lara Grangeon are expected to double up with prelims swims in the 200 breast and 800 free.

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Men’s 200 Backstroke

  • FINA “A” cut: 1:58.34
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 1:58.00
  • French record: 1:56.39 – Benjamin Stasiulis (Amiens Métropole Nat.) – 23/03/2012 – Dunkerque
  • Top seeds: Geoffroy Mathieu (Stade Clermont Nat.), 1:58.51; Maxence Orange (Nantes Nat.), 1:58.76; Paul-Gabriel Bedel (CN Marseille), 1:59.53

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

  • FINA “A” cut: 2:25.91
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 2:25.41
  • French record: 2:25.19 – Sophie de Ronchi (ES Massy Natation) – 24/04/2009 – Montpellier
  • Top seeds: Fantine Lesaffre (Stade de Vanves), 2:26.76; Fanny Deberghes (ASPTT Montpellier), 2:27.09; Camille Dauba (CN Sarreguemines), 2:29.56

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

  • FINA “A” cut: 2:11.00
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 2:10.41
  • French record: 2:08.94 Hugues Duboscq (CN Le Havre) – 14/08/2008 – Beijing (CHN)
  • Top seeds: Jeremy Desplanches (SUI, Olympic Nice Nat.), 2:12.30; Thibaut Capitaine (Cergy Pontoise Nat.), 2:13.23; Thomas Boursac Cervera Lortet (Dauphins Toulouse), 2:13.52

Women’s 800 Freestyle

  • FINA “A” cut: 8:36.56
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 8:31.29
  • French record: 8:18.80 – Laure Manaudou (Canet 66 Nat.) – 31/03/2007 – Melbourne (AUS)
  • Top seeds: Anna Egorova (RUS, Montpellier Métropole Nat.), 8:36.44; Lara Grangeon (CN Calédoniens), 8:42.99; Fantine Lesaffre (Stade de Vanves), 8:44.31

Qualified for Gwangju:

Women Event Men
50 free
Charlotte Bonnet 100 free Mehdy Metella, Clément Mignon
Charlotte Bonnet 200 free
400 free
800 free
1500 free David Aubry, Damien Joly
50 back Jérémy Stravius
Béryl Gastaldello 100 back
200 back
50 breast
100 breast
200 breast
50 fly
Marie Wattel 100 fly Mehdy Metella
200 fly
200 IM
Fantine Lesaffre 400 IM
4×100 free Clément Mignon, Mehdy Metella, Tom Paco Pedroni, Jérémy Stravius, Maxime Grousset
4×200 free
4×100 medley
4×100 free mixed
4×100 medley mixed

 

