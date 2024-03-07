Simone Manuel Scratches 100 Fly ‘B’ Final In Favor Of 200 Free ‘A’ Final At Westmont

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheets

There were no scratches out of any ‘A’ finals tonight in Westmont, the second of three Pro Series stops for the year. The biggest scratch came from Simone Manuel in the 100 fly.

Manuel swam tied for the 16th fastest swim of the morning with a 1:01.32. She tied with Miriam Guevara who graduated from Northwestern last spring and now trains at Virginia Tech.

Manuel and Guevara did not have a swim-off for the spot in the B final and Guevara is seeded in lane 8, indicating that Manuel scratched.

Manuel has scratched the event in favor of the 200 freestyle tonight. She had the 8th fastest swim of the morning with a 2:01.39. Manuel’s best time in the event stands at a 1:56.09 which she swam to lead off the US women’s 4×200 free relay at the 2019 World Championships. Manuel swam the 200 free at the first Pro Series stop in Knoxville, swimming a 2:00.06 in prelims before swimming a 1:58.87 in finals. Today was only Manuel’s second time swimming the 100 fly in the last four years, showing she swims the 200 free more often.

Tongiht’s only other scratch out of the B final is Connor Morikawa in the men’s 100 breast. He had the 14th fastest time of the morning with a 1:03.03. Morikawa most recently competed for Northwestern at the Men’s Big Ten Championships last weekend. His best time in the event stands at a 1:01.38 from November 2020.

Event schedule tonight (A and B finals of each event first, C final of each event after):