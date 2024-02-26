Sergio Montalban Clocks 48.34 Spanish Record In 100 Freestyle

2024 SPANISH SPRING OPEN

The final day of action unfolded in Spain last night with another national record going down in a men’s sprint freestyle event.

We already saw Cesar Castro make it happen in the 200m free with his new national standard-setting 1:46.46. However, it was Sergio Montalban‘s turn when the 100m free came to pass.

After hitting a time of 48.96 to take the top seed out of the morning heats, Montalban took things up a notch to ultimately touch in a time of 48.34 for the gold.

Opening in 23.21 and closing in 25.13, Castro overtook his previous Spanish record of 48.39 put up just a couple of weeks ago at the World Championships.

There in Doha, Montalban wound up placing 10th, just 2 slots away from the final.

Montalban’s result last night also established a new competition record, surpassing the 48.56 Konrad Cerniak put on the books in 2016.

Behind Montalban in the race was Rafael Fente wo was also under 49 seconds in 48.86 while Castro rounded out the top 3 finishers in 49.50.

Montalban now ranks 18th in the world on the season.