Kylie Masse Earns 200 Back Gold On Night 2 Of Spanish Spring Open

2024 SPANISH SPRING OPEN

February 21st – February 25th

Sabadell, Spain

LCM (50m)

Day 1 Recap

Results

Racing on night two of the 2024 Spanish Spring Open, Kylie Masse of Canada captured the gold in the women’s 200m backstroke event.

Masse stopped the clock in a time of 2:08.44 as the sole swimmer of the field to get under the 2:10 barrier.

28-year-old Masse opened in 1:02.14 and closed in 1:06.30 to top the podium in a new meet record. Her outing surpassed the previous competition standard of 2:09.60 Spain’s Africa Zamorano put on the books in 2019.

Zamorano touched in 2:10.71 for the silver in tonight’s final and Estella Nollgen rounded out the top 3 finishers in 2:10.82.

Masse also raced on a club women’s 4x100m free relay, producing a 2nd leg of 55.57. This was after the star already earned gold on night one in the 50m back, firing off a big-time outing of 27.23 to rank #2 in the world this season. Her 2back time now ranks her just outside the top 10 performers.

Additional night two winners included the Netherlands’ Kira Toussaint and Spain’s Maria Garcia tying for gold in the women’s 50m free. They both touched in 25.55 for co-champion status.

Sergio Montalban of the host nation reaped the top spot in the men’s 50m free in 22.23 this evening.