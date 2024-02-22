Kylie Masse Earns 200 Back Gold On Night 2 Of Spanish Spring Open

2024 SPANISH SPRING OPEN
- February 21st – February 25th
- Sabadell, Spain
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Recap
- Results
Racing on night two of the 2024 Spanish Spring Open, Kylie Masse of Canada captured the gold in the women’s 200m backstroke event.
Masse stopped the clock in a time of 2:08.44 as the sole swimmer of the field to get under the 2:10 barrier.
28-year-old Masse opened in 1:02.14 and closed in 1:06.30 to top the podium in a new meet record. Her outing surpassed the previous competition standard of 2:09.60 Spain’s Africa Zamorano put on the books in 2019.
Zamorano touched in 2:10.71 for the silver in tonight’s final and Estella Nollgen rounded out the top 3 finishers in 2:10.82.
Masse also raced on a club women’s 4x100m free relay, producing a 2nd leg of 55.57. This was after the star already earned gold on night one in the 50m back, firing off a big-time outing of 27.23 to rank #2 in the world this season. Her 2back time now ranks her just outside the top 10 performers.
Additional night two winners included the Netherlands’ Kira Toussaint and Spain’s Maria Garcia tying for gold in the women’s 50m free. They both touched in 25.55 for co-champion status.
Sergio Montalban of the host nation reaped the top spot in the men’s 50m free in 22.23 this evening.
So glad to see Kylie showing signs of bouncing back to her past form. She is such a classy person to go along with being a heck of an athlete.
Sort of unrelated, but can we have a prelims live recap for the Victorian Open?
They don’t do that for small Aussie meets, only trials or nationals really (and for nationals it’s often just a final recap, not prelims). I imagine we’ll probably get an article on each day but no live recaps
Do you know if the results will be on Meet Mobile?
Yep I can see them on there. Under “2024 Victorian Open LC Championships”
Yeah, even a finals live recap is unlikely (and then Kaylee will break another WR xd).
I wouldn’t be surprised whatsoever if Kaylee put down some pretty impressive times in her backstroke events as well as the 200IM.