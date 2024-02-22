2024 ACC Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State men / Virginia women
- Full Event Schedule
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
Diving has now been added.
TEAM SCORES — THRU DAY 2
Women:
- Virginia — 552
- Louisville — 473.5
- NC State — 418
- Duke — 332
- UNC — 328
- Notre Dame — 274
- Virginia Tech — 253.5
- Florida State — 217
- Pitt — 183
- Georgia Tech — 177
- Miami — 162
Men:
- NC State — 531.5
- Notre Dame — 335.5
- Louisville — 302
- Virginia Tech — 298.5
- Florida State — 292
- Virginia — 249.5
- Georiga Tech — 235
- UNC — 223
- Pitt — 193
- Duke — 130
- Miami — 54
DAY 3 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS — WOMEN
Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
|All
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|Virginia
|10/1/2
|3/0/0
|2/1/1
|5/0/1
|Louisville
|5/5/2
|2/1/0
|2/1/0
|1/3/2
|NC State
|4/3/1
|2/2/1
|1/1/0
|1/0/0
|Duke
|1/4/4
|0/1/1
|0/2/2
|1/1/1
|Miami
|1/2/1
|0/0/0
|1/0/0
|0/2/1
|Florida St
|1/1/4
|0/0/2
|1/1/1
|0/0/1
|GT
|1/1/1
|1/1/0
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|PITT
|1/1/1
|0/0/0
|1/1/1
|0/0/0
|UNC
|0/4/3
|0/2/2
|0/1/1
|0/1/0
|VA Tech
|0/2/4
|0/1/1
|0/0/1
|0/1/2
|ND
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
Scored Prelims — Women
- Virginia, 306
- Louisville, 214.5
- NC State, 150
- Duke, 102.5
- UNC, 78
- Miami, 53
- FSU, 51
- VA Tech, 49
- GA Tech, 41
- Pitt, 40
- Notre Dame, 1
POINTS PER EVENT – WOMEN
|Virginia
|Louisville
|NC State
|Duke
|UNC
|Miami
|Florida St
|VA Tech
|GT
|PITT
|ND
|400 IM
|87.0
|59.0
|86.0
|26.0
|43.0
|0
|7
|18
|35
|0
|1
|100 Fly
|81.0
|66.5
|40.0
|33.5
|20.0
|23
|43
|9
|6
|40
|0
|200 Free
|138.0
|89.0
|24.0
|43.0
|15.0
|30
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
No surprise, but it was another big morning for the Virginia women as they put 10 swimmers into ‘A’ finals in just three events, most notably putting five up in the 200 free despite three-quarters of their record-setting 800 free relay not racing the event.
In the team race behind the Cavaliers, Louisville further distanced themselves from NC State with consistency across the board, putting two up in both the 400 IM and 100 fly and going 1/3/2 in the 200 free.
Duke also opened things up on UNC with five top-16 swims on the day for the Blue Devils and just four, all ‘B’ finals, for the Blue Devils.
With two of the three diving events in the books, Virginia Tech is starting to pull away from Notre Dame, and Florida State is right on the Fighting Irish’s heels after getting a pair of top-16 swims in the 100 fly.
Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Women
- Virginia, 858
- Louisville, 688
- NC State, 568
- Duke, 434.5
- UNC, 406
- VA Tech, 302.5
- Notre Dame, 275
- FSU, 268
- GA Tech, 218
- Miami, 215
- Pitt, 223
DAY 3 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS — MEN
Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
|All
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|
3 mtr Diving
|NC State
|7/3/2
|2/0/0
|4/0/1
|1/3/1
|1/0/1
|VA Tech
|4/2/2
|1/1/0
|1/1/2
|2/0/0
|1/0/1
|Louisville
|4/4/1
|1/2/0
|1/0/0
|2/2/1
|0/0/0
|UNC
|3/1/3
|1/1/2
|1/0/1
|1/0/0
|1/2/0
|ND
|2/6/6
|0/2/2
|1/4/3
|1/0/1
|1/1/1
|Virginia
|2/2/4
|2/0/2
|0/1/1
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
|PITT
|1/2/0
|1/1/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|2/0/2
|GT
|1/1/2
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
|1/0/1
|1/0/1
|Florida St
|0/3/3
|0/0/0
|0/2/0
|0/1/3
|0/2/1
|Duke
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/2/1
|Miami
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|1/1/0
Scored Prelims — Men
- NC State, 277.5
- Notre Dame, 223
- Louisville, 175
- VA Tech, 160
- UNC, 151
- Pitt, 117
- Virginia, 100
- FSU, 84
- Georgia Tech, 96.5
- Duke, 36
POINTS PER EVENT – MEN
|NC State
|ND
|VA Tech
|Louisville
|Virginia
|UNC
|PITT
|Florida St
|GT
|Duke
|400 IM
|55.0
|41.0
|35.0
|61.0
|61.0
|42
|39
|0
|22
|6
|100 Fly
|113.0
|98.0
|54.0
|24.0
|19.0
|30
|0
|24
|0
|0
|200 Free
|81.5
|36.0
|45.0
|90.0
|20
|24
|13
|18
|34.5
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|28
|48
|26
|0
|0
|55
|65
|42
|30
|30
NC State went big with nearly 250 points projected out of Thursday’s prelims, including putting four up in the 100 fly which translates to over 100 points. The Wolfpack are running away with the meet as expected, but there are plenty of interesting races in the standings below.
Notre Dame pulled through with depth on the day, matching Louisville in projected points despite just one ‘A’ finalist in 200 free favorite Chris Guiliano.
Getting a pair of consolation finalists in the 400 IM and then four in the 100 fly was big for the Irish, who figure to hold a lead over the Cardinals heading into the final day.
With diving added in, Notre Dame pushes 48 points further clear of Louisville to sit a projected 81.5 points up at day’s end.
Virginia Tech was right on Louisville’s heels after last night but lost some ground this morning in the pool, but made some of that up on the boards.
With diving included, Virginia slides down to 7th with FSU and UNC overtaking them with strong diving performances.
Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Men
- NC State, 809
- Notre Dame, 558.5
- Louisville, 477
- VA Tech, 458.5
- FSU, 376
- UNC, 374
- Virginia, 349.5
- Georgia Tech, 331.5
- Pitt, 310
- Duke, 166
- Miami, 54
Race for 2nd place in both meets should be exciting to keep track of! Can’t wait for it not to be mentioned once on the livestream!
Virginia has 4 A finalists in the 200 free who were NOT on their 800 free relay 🤯