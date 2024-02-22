2024 ACC Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Diving has now been added.

TEAM SCORES — THRU DAY 2

Women:

Virginia — 552 Louisville — 473.5 NC State — 418 Duke — 332 UNC — 328 Notre Dame — 274 Virginia Tech — 253.5 Florida State — 217 Pitt — 183 Georgia Tech — 177 Miami — 162

Men:

NC State — 531.5 Notre Dame — 335.5 Louisville — 302 Virginia Tech — 298.5 Florida State — 292 Virginia — 249.5 Georiga Tech — 235 UNC — 223 Pitt — 193 Duke — 130 Miami — 54

DAY 3 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS — WOMEN

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free Virginia 10/1/2 3/0/0 2/1/1 5/0/1 Louisville 5/5/2 2/1/0 2/1/0 1/3/2 NC State 4/3/1 2/2/1 1/1/0 1/0/0 Duke 1/4/4 0/1/1 0/2/2 1/1/1 Miami 1/2/1 0/0/0 1/0/0 0/2/1 Florida St 1/1/4 0/0/2 1/1/1 0/0/1 GT 1/1/1 1/1/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 PITT 1/1/1 0/0/0 1/1/1 0/0/0 UNC 0/4/3 0/2/2 0/1/1 0/1/0 VA Tech 0/2/4 0/1/1 0/0/1 0/1/2 ND 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0

Scored Prelims — Women

Virginia, 306 Louisville, 214.5 NC State, 150 Duke, 102.5 UNC, 78 Miami, 53 FSU, 51 VA Tech, 49 GA Tech, 41 Pitt, 40 Notre Dame, 1

POINTS PER EVENT – WOMEN

Virginia Louisville NC State Duke UNC Miami Florida St VA Tech GT PITT ND 400 IM 87.0 59.0 86.0 26.0 43.0 0 7 18 35 0 1 100 Fly 81.0 66.5 40.0 33.5 20.0 23 43 9 6 40 0 200 Free 138.0 89.0 24.0 43.0 15.0 30 1 22 0 0 0

No surprise, but it was another big morning for the Virginia women as they put 10 swimmers into ‘A’ finals in just three events, most notably putting five up in the 200 free despite three-quarters of their record-setting 800 free relay not racing the event.

In the team race behind the Cavaliers, Louisville further distanced themselves from NC State with consistency across the board, putting two up in both the 400 IM and 100 fly and going 1/3/2 in the 200 free.

Duke also opened things up on UNC with five top-16 swims on the day for the Blue Devils and just four, all ‘B’ finals, for the Blue Devils.

With two of the three diving events in the books, Virginia Tech is starting to pull away from Notre Dame, and Florida State is right on the Fighting Irish’s heels after getting a pair of top-16 swims in the 100 fly.

Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Women

Virginia, 858 Louisville, 688 NC State, 568 Duke, 434.5 UNC, 406 VA Tech, 302.5 Notre Dame, 275 FSU, 268 GA Tech, 218 Miami, 215 Pitt, 223

DAY 3 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS — MEN

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 3 mtr Diving NC State 7/3/2 2/0/0 4/0/1 1/3/1 1/0/1 VA Tech 4/2/2 1/1/0 1/1/2 2/0/0 1/0/1 Louisville 4/4/1 1/2/0 1/0/0 2/2/1 0/0/0 UNC 3/1/3 1/1/2 1/0/1 1/0/0 1/2/0 ND 2/6/6 0/2/2 1/4/3 1/0/1 1/1/1 Virginia 2/2/4 2/0/2 0/1/1 0/1/1 0/0/0 PITT 1/2/0 1/1/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 2/0/2 GT 1/1/2 0/1/1 0/0/0 1/0/1 1/0/1 Florida St 0/3/3 0/0/0 0/2/0 0/1/3 0/2/1 Duke 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/2/1 Miami 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/1/0

Scored Prelims — Men

NC State, 277.5 Notre Dame, 223 Louisville, 175 VA Tech, 160 UNC, 151 Pitt, 117 Virginia, 100 FSU, 84 Georgia Tech, 96.5 Duke, 36

POINTS PER EVENT – MEN

NC State ND VA Tech Louisville Virginia UNC PITT Florida St GT Duke 400 IM 55.0 41.0 35.0 61.0 61.0 42 39 0 22 6 100 Fly 113.0 98.0 54.0 24.0 19.0 30 0 24 0 0 200 Free 81.5 36.0 45.0 90.0 20 24 13 18 34.5 0 3 mtr Diving 28 48 26 0 0 55 65 42 30 30

NC State went big with nearly 250 points projected out of Thursday’s prelims, including putting four up in the 100 fly which translates to over 100 points. The Wolfpack are running away with the meet as expected, but there are plenty of interesting races in the standings below.

Notre Dame pulled through with depth on the day, matching Louisville in projected points despite just one ‘A’ finalist in 200 free favorite Chris Guiliano.

Getting a pair of consolation finalists in the 400 IM and then four in the 100 fly was big for the Irish, who figure to hold a lead over the Cardinals heading into the final day.

With diving added in, Notre Dame pushes 48 points further clear of Louisville to sit a projected 81.5 points up at day’s end.

Virginia Tech was right on Louisville’s heels after last night but lost some ground this morning in the pool, but made some of that up on the boards.

With diving included, Virginia slides down to 7th with FSU and UNC overtaking them with strong diving performances.

Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Men