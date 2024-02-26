Competitor: 2024 NCAA Championships

Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

Competitor® is pleased to once again be the official lane line for all NCAA Swimming Championships in Divisions I, II, and III taking place in March.

“We are proud to provide the best lane lines in the market for all levels of the NCAA Championships. It is a big commitment, but one that means so much to our Competitor team,” says Competitor President, Brad Underwood.

Every Competitor lane line is custom-built specifically for each customer, by hand with pride, passion, and expertise. “We are excited to continue to ensure that the host facilities have the best lane lines and flags in the market.” Competitor Vice President, Kristen Linehan Omli says, “We take great pride in knowing they receive only the best from Competitor!”

Championship season will kick off with the Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships on March 12–16, 2024 at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. Next up will be DI Women competing on March 20–23 at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga. along with the Division III Championships, also on March 20–23 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.

“I thoroughly enjoy seeing how the use of our lane lines and flags make the pools look dynamic and knowing how well we partner with the NCAA to make that happen,” says Omli. “Our team makes sure that every mark is precise and accurate and is truly beautiful to see up close and in person – it makes me proud to be a part of Competitor!”

Last, but definitley not least, Division I Mens Championships will be held at Indiana University at IU Natatorium at IUPUI on March 27–30 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Competitor lane lines have been used in NCAA Swimming Championships for 10 years, including the past four years as part of the official partnership with the NCAA. Since 1968, Competitor has been the international leader in the production of lane lines for competitions around the world.

As the official lane line for USA Swimming and the NCAA, Competitor has been a part of ten of the past fourteen Olympics. Molded and assembled in the U.S., using U.S.-made components, Competitor products are durable, easy-to-set-up and store, and are sold through distributors, licensees, and dealers worldwide. The Competitor line also includes our new EZ-Tensioner, store lane reels, pace clocks, and backstroke flags.

About Competitor Swim

Since 1960, Competitor Swim® has been the leader in the production of racing lanes and other swim products for competitions around the world. Competitor lane lines have been used in countless NCAA Championships, as well as 10 of the past 13 Olympic Games. Molded and assembled using U.S. – made components, Competitor lane lines are durable, easy to set up and are sold through distributors and dealers worldwide.