Seliskar: “My goal is building momentum in my core events” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang, 2016

After a best time of 1:49.23 in the prelims, Cal’s Andrew Seliskar had a big swim to break into the 1:48s for the first time and win the men’s 200 free. Out conservatively in 26.10 at the 50, Seliskar held 27s the rest of the way, including a 27.23 coming home to break away from the field and win by over a second in 1:48.35. Seliskar has been very impressive so far in the long course season, and is a threat to qualify for his first major international team in multiple events, including the 4×200 free relay.

Jack LeVant, who posted the top seed in the morning in a best time of 1:48.43, ended up 2nd in 1:49.49, just ahead of NCAA champ Townley Haas (1:49.55). In the B-final, Park Tae Hwan swam a 1:48.22, faster than Seliskar went in the A-final.