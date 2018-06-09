Seliskar: “My goal is building momentum in my core events” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.
MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL
- PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang, 2016
- Andrew Seliskar, CAL, 1:48.35
- Jack LeVant, NTN, 1:49.49
- Townley Haas, NOVA, 1:49.55
After a best time of 1:49.23 in the prelims, Cal’s Andrew Seliskar had a big swim to break into the 1:48s for the first time and win the men’s 200 free. Out conservatively in 26.10 at the 50, Seliskar held 27s the rest of the way, including a 27.23 coming home to break away from the field and win by over a second in 1:48.35. Seliskar has been very impressive so far in the long course season, and is a threat to qualify for his first major international team in multiple events, including the 4×200 free relay.
Jack LeVant, who posted the top seed in the morning in a best time of 1:48.43, ended up 2nd in 1:49.49, just ahead of NCAA champ Townley Haas (1:49.55). In the B-final, Park Tae Hwan swam a 1:48.22, faster than Seliskar went in the A-final.
Would love to see Seliskar get back to his LC form that he had his senior of high school and improve on it.
His “core” events are 200 stroke and IM. Damn this guy is talented. After going 1:55 in the 200 fly a couple years ago, I thought and still think this might be his best event. A 1:53 is definitely in reach.