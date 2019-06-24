See 1587 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2277 Swim Jobs.

OPEN WATER COACH – WEST HOLLYWOOD AQUATICS

West Hollywood Aquatics is currently seeking a coach to lead a new open water training and competition program being established by the club. Candidates should be experienced and motivated coaches who are knowledgeable of open water training and competition for both triathlons and distance swim races.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – UC SANTA CRUZ SWIM AND DIVE

The Associate Head Coach will assist the Head Coach with all aspects of the day to day operations of coaching the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams at UC Santa Cruz. Duties shall include, but are not limited to, season planning, budgeting, recruiting, making travel arrangements, writing and implementing workouts for their own and likely other training groups, and assisting with fundraising and alumni outreach.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR- KEITH FAMILY YMCA

This position is located the Keith Family YMCA in University area of Charlotte!! Want to make a difference? We are looking for cause driven individuals that want to grow as leaders while serving their community.

Please apply directly on our website: https://tinyurl.com/y33alb4l

**or go to www.ymcacharlotte.org/careers to see all of our current openings.

ELITE HEAD-COACH POSITION IN BERGEN, NORWAY

Bergenssvommerne is an elite swimming club in Bergen, Norway. Our head-coach has decided to pursue new opportunities and we are seeking his replacement as head-coach. Our elite-group consists of 15-20 swimmers on a high national and international level, with several swimmers on the Norwegian National Swim team.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The University of the South comprises a well-regarded College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and a distinguished School of Theology. It is an institution of the Episcopal Church that welcomes individuals of all backgrounds. The University is located on a striking, 13,000-acre campus on Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Olivet College is announcing a search for a part time Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach with duties beginning August 1st, and finishing May 31st. Olivet College is located in south central Michigan in the town of Olivet, MI, which is a close knit, rural community offering quiet streets and natural surroundings, yet is not more than 30 minutes from the larger cities of Lansing and Battle Creek. Both are small enough to be friendly and large enough to boast many of the big city amenities.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The State University of New York at New Paltz is accepting applications for two part-time, per diem Men’s and Women’s Swimming assistant coaches, The successful candidates will: assist with all aspects of NCAA Division III Swimming Program, including coaching on deck, student recruitment and development, weight training, compliance with NCAA, SUNYAC, and SUNY New Paltz rules and regulations.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH-MIAMI (OH) UNIVERSITY

To assist the head swimming coach in the administration and operation of the swimming program consistent with the policies of Miami University, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and other appropriate governing bodies (i.e. Mid-American Conference)

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Y is a cause for strengthening community. We’re more than your local health and fitness club. At the Y, we help build a healthy spirit, mind, and body with our core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility at the heart of everything we do. Our Mission: The YMCA of Hannibal is an inclusive organization of people united in a common effort to bring the teachings of Jesus Christ into practice and to enrich the lives of others spiritually, physically, socially, and mentally.

ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Assists in the planning, recruiting, travel preparation, organizing and coaching of the Indiana State University Women’s Swimming & Diving team.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH & LIFEGUARD

The Upper Main Line YMCA (UMLY) is seeking an experienced person to work a full-time position of head age group coach for our 9-12 year-old swim team groups. The candidate will play an integral role on our both our Aquatics and Competitive staff team. The UMLY team is nationally ranked in YMCA Swimming, having just placed 4th at YMCA Nationals. We also have maintained a USA Swimming Bronze Level recognition for the past 3 years.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Chowan University, a NCAA Division II institution rich in athletic tradition, invites applications for the position of Assistant Coach – Men’s & Women’s Swimming. Chowan University is a graduate, co-educational, residential, church-related institution located on a beautiful campus in northeastern North Carolina in the historic town of Murfreesboro.

PRIVATE SWIM INSTRUCTOR ($30-$45/HR)

Sunsational Swim School is seeking experienced Swim Instructors to teach lessons at clients’ home and community pools nationwide. As a Sunsational private swim instructor, you’ll travel to local home pools to teach students 1-on-1 in the comfort of their home or community pool. You’ll enjoy the opportunity to work with a variety of students, from beginner to advanced, infant to adult, all at your own choice.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT- MCDANIEL COLLEGE

McDaniel College invites applications for a Graduate Assistant Swimming Coach. Reporting to the Head Coach, The Graduate Assistant for Swimming is responsible for supporting the management of the swimming program at the college. Duties will include support in coaching, recruiting, practice and game organization and team operations, retention and administration. In addition, graduate assistants will serve as game management staff at assigned off-season intercollegiate contests as assigned by the department. Additional duties may be assigned.

FULL TIME COACH

The FISH Swim Team, located in McLean, VA, is seeking a full-time swim coach to work with all levels of the program – and to be the primary coach for the 9-12 developmental group. This group is one of the foundations of our program; and is a great opportunity to coach some up and coming young kids with a lot of enthusiasm for the sport.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH – FLORIDA STATE

Assists the Head Coach with personnel (including hiring and supervision of staff, undergraduate/graduate assistants, and volunteers) and their responsibilities, budgeting, scheduling, travel, meals, recruiting, scouting, purchase and care of equipment, coaching, giving appropriate direction to student-athletes as it relates to academics, while adhering to all NCAA, Athletics Department and University rules and regulations.

KANSAS CITY BLAZERS TEAM LEAD GROUP COACH

Responsibilities: Johnson County Park & Recreation District seeks an energetic competitive assistant swim coach to join our team! This position: Assists in hiring, training, and supervising site coaches, ensuring all programs are implemented in a safe and effective fashion. Sets detailed practice schedules, arranging aquatic facility rentals as needed. Sets detailed development plan for athletes, ensuring appropriate site coaches adhere to and implement the plan to ensure athlete development. Is responsible for ensuring adherence to USA Swimming Safe Sport guidelines

HEAD SWIM COACH AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR

St. Norbert College a nationally-ranked, private, Catholic, liberal arts college is seeking a full-time Head Swim Coach and Aquatics Director. This position is responsible for all aspects of the intercollegiate men’s and women’s swimming programs as well as the overall management of the aquatics facility.

MOBILE SWIM INSTRUCTOR IN THE CARIBBEAN!

Mobile Swim Instructor in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands! We teach in the comfort and convenience of our client’s home pool. All ages-babies to adults. Learn to Swim and Stroke Improvement. www.skyblueaquatics.com

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Cincinnati Marlins are a team of 350 athletes founded in 1961. Through this time the Marlins have been dedicated to excellence in swimming. These efforts have produced one National title, 5 junior national titles, over 80 state titles, 18 Olympians, and 19 Olympic medals.

HEAD COACH SWIMMING & DIVING/INSTRUCTOR IN PHYSICAL EDUCATION

The Swimming and Diving Head Coaching responsibilities will include the management of all facets of the MIT Swimming and Diving programs to include but not limited to: administration, budget management, alumni stewardship, recruiting, scheduling of competitions, team travel, weekly practice sessions, advising of students, and compliance with NCAA and conference rules and regulations. In addition, this position will include teaching responsibilities and instruction in the required physical education and wellness activities program. Additional responsibilities may include department wide duties as assigned.

HEAD COACH

The Swimchester Sailfish Swim Team (SWSF) is a volunteer/parent board-governed, coach-managed, registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, competitive swim team serving 50-70 children in Winchester, Kentucky and surrounding communities. We train at the College Park Indoor pool (6 lanes x 25 yards) during the Short Course season, and at the Tates Creek Aquatic Center in Lexington, KY (50 meters) during the Long Course season.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Responsibilites include: Conducting practices, coaching at meets, and any other items designated by the head coach. Assist student-athletes with individual athlete development and pre-season and conditioning programs. Assist with recruitment and contact of prospective student-athletes, maintain knowledge of NAIA rules and promote and maintain positive public relations. Among the highest priorities must be the academic progress of student-athletes toward graduation.

HEAD COACH

The Lake Geneva Swim Club (LGSC), located in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, is seeking an enthusiastic and experienced Head Coach for our year-round competitive swim program. This position is available beginning March 2019.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

The Assistant Coach, Women’s Swimming & Diving, will work with the head coach in maintaining a highly competitive Division I program to include: practice and game coaching, recruitment of prospective student-athletes, compliance of NCAA and institutional rules, fund raising, off season conditioning, and administrative tasks.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR (STAMFORD AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL PTE LTD)

Stamford American International School is seeking to employ an inspirational Aquatics Director to lead the competitive swimming club program and PE swim curriculum. The Aquatics Director will have overall responsibility for the Swim Program. This will require him/her to work closely with the Athletic Directors office to ensure that the swimming programme coordinates and gels with the overall sports, and academic, programmes offered by the school.

UNLV DIVING COACH

Founded in 1957, UNLV is a doctoral-degree-granting institution comprised of approximately 31,000 students and more than 3,900 faculty and staff. To date, UNLV has conferred more than 136,000 degrees, producing more than 120,000 alumni around the world. UNLV is classified by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching as an R1 research university with very high research activity.

HEAD SWIM COACH – CLUB

Located in Half Moon Bay, CA, since 1998 Mavericks Swimming Association has worked to keep our community’s pool open to serve aquatic athletes at every level. Mavericks provides programs from certified and credentialed coaches offering instruction and competitive opportunities instruction for youth and adults from beginners to experts.

KANSAS CITY BLAZERS NATIONAL TEAM ASSISTANT COACH

The Kansas City Blazers swim team was founded in 1975. We are a part of Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD) and affiliated with USA Swimming. Our staff of five full-time and numerous part-time coaches work to build both great athletes, and great individuals. Every year, many of our graduating seniors go on to swim in college. We are a USA Swimming Level IV and a Bronze Medal club. Our athletes range in age from six years old through college. There have been five Blazers who have competed in the Olympic Games (Mark Dean- 1988, Janie Wagstaff- 1992, Catherine Fox- 1996, Scott Goldblatt- 2004, and Shannon Vreeland- 2012).

HEAD COACH – TIGER AQUATICS – BATON ROUGE, LA

Tiger Aquatics located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is searching for a new Head Coach to lead our established program. Tiger Aquatics (TAQ) runs out of 4 different pools in the Baton Rouge area all running as their own satellite (usually don’t cross pools for training) Head Coach will run training groups out of our main site on the campus of Louisiana State University (indoor 50 meter x 25 yard pool with separate diving well). Because of it’s location, potential for association with NCAA program (volunteer coach) could be discussed.

MAINTENANCE MECHANIC II

This is a key technical resource for the Aquatic Center Water Quality and Safety Maintenance and Operation overseeing a variety of pump room equipment, automated systems, chemicals and part time staff associated with maintaining three pools. The position requires considerable knowledge of principles and practices, as well as operation, maintenance and repair of complex filtration and water chemistry including analysis, calculation and addition of a variety of chemicals necessary to achieve proper water balance.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Washington College is one of the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions located in the historic town of Chestertown on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Situated on the scenic Chester River we are an easy driving distance from the major metropolitan areas of Annapolis, Washington, DC, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

SPORTS DIRECTOR (WATERPOLO, DIVING AND ARTISTIC SWIMMING)

Our Mission: To be a national governing body, providing leadership for the aquatic sports of swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming and open water swimming in Singapore.

YMCA HEAD COACH

The primary function of this position is to assume responsibility for directing the swim team, including the organization and running of practices, involved participation in meets, supervision of team volunteers (if applicable), and communication with other coaches. The Head Coach serves as a motivational figure that inspires high morale and builds team cohesiveness through leading by example.

HEAD COACH/ASSISTANT AQUATICS MANAGER

Fremont Area Swim Team (FAST) is a dual-affiliated competitive YMCA/USA swim team in Fremont, Nebraska that swims under the Midwestern Swimming LSC. We are looking for a well- organized, energetic Head coach with a great understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique, who is also a “self-starter” with a strong work ethic, moral values, and is a team player.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming coach will be responsible for the organization, development, and leadership of student athletes at the University. Duties will include the recruitment and retention of top prospect student athletes; establishing a competitive schedule; coordinating practice and skill development; and designing strategies which prepare the team for competition

AMERICAN ENERGY SWIM CLUB – SENIOR ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Junior Level Coach of American Energy Swim Club demonstrates leadership and responsibility in coaching our Junior group (swimmers ages 13 – 16). S/he will be involved in all aspects of the AESC program, including (but not limited to) scheduling, training, performance, and safety.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH/EQUIPMENT MANAGER

The position of Assistant Swimming Coach will report directly to UWL’s Head Swimming & Diving Coach. The Assistant Coach will assist in the management of daily operations of a Division III intercollegiate swimming and diving program competing in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

SHARKS SWIM CLUB- FULL TIME SITE OR LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Sharks Swim Club, located in Friendswood, Tx. (SE Houston) is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic and organized age group coach to help our growing team & swimmers achieve their ultimate potential in skill development and competition preparation while promoting a creative, positive and healthy team environment. The scope of this Full-time coach is for groups is primarily, 9 -14 yrs., but could vary depending on the qualifications/experience of the coach hired.

LIFEGUARD 3- KEITH FAMILY YMCA

This position is located the Keith Family YMCA in University area of Charlotte, NC!! Want to make a difference? We are looking for cause driven individuals that want to grow as leaders while serving their community. Lifeguards learn leadership skills at the Y and are essential to ensuring a safe environment around our pools. Lifeguards at the YMCA provide people of all ages and backgrounds an opportunity for water safety education, to learn to swim and meet their fitness goals.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH – TEXAS PERMIAN BASIN

The general responsibilities for this position include Promoting the philosophy and objectives of the intercollegiate athletics program, including adhering to all departmental policies and procedures, as well as the rules and regulations of UTPB, the NCAA, Lone Star Conference, and those set forth by the University of Texas System and State of Texas.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 101,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 661,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 310,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.