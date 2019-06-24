Backstroker Kyra Sommerstad Announces Verbal Commitment To Ohio State For 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kyra Sommerstad, a junior at Port Jefferson and Three Village Swim Club in East Setauket, New York, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for The Ohio State University in the fall of 2020. A backstroke specialist, Sommerstad has career fastest times in the 100 and 200-yard backstrokes that are .8 seconds and .98 seconds, respectively, off of an NCAA ‘B’ cut.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my

academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University. I am so

grateful for the opportunity to join this amazing team. OSU has so

much to offer and provides the best resources for me to grow and

contribute as a student athlete. Thank you to my family, coaches and

friends for all the encouragement and amazing support! GO BUCKS!”

At the 2018 New York Girls Federation Championship meet in November, Sommerstad won a gold medal in the 200 yard IM (2:02.89) and a silver medal in the 100-yard backstroke (55.95). In April, at the 2019 MR Suffolk County Championships, she won the 100-yard backstroke in a new PR of 54.74 as well as taking 2nd place in the 100-yard butterfly (56.11) and 4th place in the 100-yard freestyle (52.56).

Best Times in Yards:

100 back – 54.74

200 back – 1:58.09

200 IM – 2:02.72

400 IM – 4:19.88

Ohio State is chocked full of talented backstrokers, but of the bunch that has backstroke times faster than Sommerstad’s, only current sophomores Freya Rayner and Kristen Romano will remain. She will be joining Catherine Russo, Janessa Matthews, Katherine “KitKat” Zenick, Libby Gilbert, Maya Geringer, and Tristan Harrison as members of the Buckeyes’ class of 2024 with Gilbert being the only other backstroke specialist of the group.

