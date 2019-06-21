Catherine Russo Gives 2020 Verbal Commitment to Ohio State University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Catherine Russo from Bozeman, Montana has given her commitment to the Ohio State University for the 2020 recruiting class. Russo is a NISCA All-American performer and a member of USA Swimming’s Scholastic All-American team as well. She is a rising senior at Butte High School and swims club for the Bozeman Multisport Aquatics.

“I am very excited to be verbally committed to swim and study at The Ohio State University. The enthusiastic and dedicated coaches who believe in developing their athletes and the smart and talented women in their program made me want to be a part of the incredible Ohio State Swim and Dive family. I’m so incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be a buckeye. Go Bucks!!”

Russo has dominated Montana swimming over her high school career both in high school and club. In the high school swimming ranks, she has won both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly events at the Montana High School State Championship each of the past three seasons holding the all-time state record in both events. In March, she won six of her seven events at the Montana Swimming Short-Course State Championship.

Most recently, Russo had a solid showing earning four lifetime bests at the 2019 NW Speedo Sectionals in March earning spots in the finals in the 50 freestyle (8th), 100 freestyle (23rd), and 200 freestyle (24th) and the 100 butterfly (10th).

Best Times (SCY):

50 Freestyle: 22.76 (2019 Summer Juniors LCM)

100 Freestyle: 51.45 (Futures)

200 Freestyle: 1:52.09 (Futures)

100 Backstroke: 57.46

100 Butterfly: 54.15 (2019 Winter US Open)

Russo will enter into immediate competition for relay spots as a freshman given current trajectory. She would currently rank 5th best in the 50 freestyle with two of those ahead of her expected to graduate before Russo makes it to campus in 2020. In the 100 butterfly, though, she would have earned the 2nd best spot on the team behind only rising senior Rebekah Bradley.

In the Big Ten Conference, Russo projects as an immediate scoring threat. In the 50 freestyle, her best time would have earned a consultations final spot. She would have earned a bonus consolations spot in the 100 butterfly.

