Sprinter Ula McPherson Announces Verbal Commitment To Washington State For 2020

Ula McPherson, a junior at Bend Senior High School and Bend Swim Club in Oregon, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the Washington State Cougars in the fall of 2020. Primarily a sprinter, McPherson has made tremendous drops in the three shortest freestyle races last year.

“I am extremely excited to make a commitment to swim for Washington State University Cougars. I’m very impressed by their coach, Matthew Leach, the athletic program and facilities, and the quality of their academic programs. I think WSU will give me an amazing college experience, and I can’t want to get in the water. Thank you to all coaches and family who have helped me get this far. GO COUGS”

At the 2019 Oregon 6A High School State Championship meet, McPherson took 4th place in the 50-yard freestyle (24.30) and 9th place in the 100-yard freestyle (54.14). Last year at the 5A State meet, she took 4th place in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.48) and was the 50-yard freestyle runner up as a sophomore (24.62).

Best Times in Yards:

Event 2017 2018 2019 50 free 24.81 24.57 23.90 100 free 55.76 54.40 52.75 200 free NA 2:02.57 1:56.48

McPherson will be joining backstroker and butterflier Lauren Lewis and fellow sprinter Hailey Grotte as members of the Cougars’ class of 2024.

