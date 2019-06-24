Orange Coast College Record Holder Reece Hemmens Announces Transfer to UNLV

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Reece Hemmens will transfer to the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) in the fall of 2019 after spending two seasons at Orange Coast College. The son 1996 sprint kayak Olympian, Hemmens will leave the Pirates team with the school record in the 100-yard freestyle.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the UNLV Rebels in the fall of 2020! As soon as I walked onto the pool deck it felt like home. Coach Ben, Coach Pat, and Coach Karissa have a vision of excellence, and I can wait to join the amazing program.”

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.48

100 free – 44.73

Hemmens will be joining a Rebels team that finished 5th place at the 2019 Western Athletic Conference Championships and while his career fastest times in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles would have scored him a second swim in the ‘B’ final, his 50 yard freestyle PR would have only been 4th fastest on the 2018-2019 team while his 100 yard freestyle best time would have been 7th fastest. He will be joining Cameron Castro, Christopher Mykkanen, James Tarquin, and Aren Karitois as new members of the UNLV team in 2019, being the only pure sprinter of the group.

Orange Coast College is a “transfer community college,” designed for students to spend 2 years there (athletes or otherwise) before transferring to a 4-year college to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

