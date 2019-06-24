UNLV Runnin’ Rebels Nab Croatian Freestyler Ogi Marić for the Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ognjen (“Ogi”) Marić, who hails from Zagreb, Croatia, has announced he plans to swim for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas beginning in the fall. He will join Cameron Castro, Christopher Mykkanen, James Tarquin, and Reece Hemmens in the class of 2023.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to Be A Rebel!”

Maric is a freestyler who specializes in the 200/100 distances. He swims with Plivacki Klub Primorje Osiguranje and has represented Croatia at the LEN European Junior Championships in each of the last three years. He also swam for his country at 2018 Summer Youth Olympics. Maric will head to Las Vegas after competing at this summer’s 18th FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. He is slated to swim the 200m freestyle.

UNLV competes in the Western Athletic Conference. The men’s team finished 5th in the standings at the 2019 WAC Championships. Maric will be an immediate-impact player when he first suits up for the Runnin’ Rebels. His converted times would have put him in the A final of the 100 free, along with sophomore Bryan Chavez, at conference this past season. He also would have been top-8 in the 200 free, joining runner-up Hayden Hemmens, a rising senior, and Chavez. Maric also would have added strength to the UNLV relays. In the 800- and 400-free relays alone, the Rebels might have been 3 seconds and a half-second faster, respectively. Returning members of those relays include Hemmens, Michal Cukanow, and Sean Gage.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

200 free – 1:49.47 (1:35.73)

100 free – 50.81 (44.33)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.