Whittle, Atkinson Among London Summer Open Meet Victors

2019 LONDON SWIMMING SUMMER OPEN MEET

Saturday, June 22nd & Sunday, June 23rd

London Aquatics Centre

LCM

Results

London Swimming hosted its annual Summer Open Meet at the storied London Aquatics Centre, home of the swimming competition of the 2012 Summer Olympic Games. Swimmers from across England, Wales and abroad raced in the 2-day competition that saw the likes of veteran Charlotte Atkinson, as well as teen phenom Jacob Whittle.

22-year-old European Championships medalist Atkinson topped the women’s 17&O 100m fly field, nailing the only sub-minute time of the field in 59.99. The Loughborough athlete paired that gold with a podium-topping time of 2:11.13 in the women’s 200m fly as well here in London.

Atkinson took the British National title in the 50m fly this past March at the 2019 British Championships but fell to 4th in the 200m fly. She took 2nd in the 100m fly, but missed the stiff British QT and, thus, will not be traveling to Gwangju for the World Championships next month. At the 2017 edition in Budapest, Atkinson finished 23rd in the 1fly and 21st in the 2fly.

For 14-year-old Whittle, the man who wowed the world with his 50.37 100m free at British Championships to become the fastest ever worldwide at his age, the Derventio Excel athlete took home several wins before all was said and done here. Highlights of his performances include clocking a 23.88 in the men’s 50m free to take the 15&O category in a time that would have placed 5th in the 17&O final.

For reference, Whittle earned a time of 23.63 in the 50m free at British Championships in another impressive performance there.

Whittle also matched a personal best in the 50m fly at this London Open, hitting the wall in 25.96. That keeps the teen as the 10th fastest all-time performer for the 15 age category. Of note, Whittle turns 15 in September, but British Swimming typically lists competitors’ ages as they stand on December 31st.

The teen also nailed a winning effort of 1:53.18 in the 200m free to land on the podium once again, within range of his 1:52.36 personal best from April, a time that inserted itself into the all-time 15 age rankings at #2.

Additional Notable Swims: