High-Level International Meets For July 2019

We made it to the most anticipated month of this year for swimming enthusiasts around the globe, as July brings us the Long Course World Championships beginning on the 12th in Gwangju, Korea.
The European Junior Swimming Championships, World University Games and European Youth Olympic Festival are also on this month’s calendar, along with several nations’ summer championships. Set your alarms, start brewing the coffee now and buckle up for a thrilling set of weeks ahead.
Let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed.
International Meets – July 2019
06/28 – 07/02 – XXXII CCCAN Swimming Championships (Barbados)
06/28 – 07/02 – Swedish Championships
07/03 – 07/06 – Open Cup of Belarus
07/03 – 07/07 – European Junior Swimming Championships (Kazan, RUS)
07/04 – 07/11 – 30th Summer Universiade/World University Games (Naples, ITA)
07/04 – 07/07 – Norwegian Long Course Championships
07/08 – 07/13 – Pacific Games (Samoa)
07/11 – 07/14 – Bulgarian Open Championships
07/11 – 07/14 – Danish Long Course Championships
07/11 – 07/21 – Various U.S. Sectionals
07/11 – 07/14 – L.A. Invite (U.S.)
07/12 – 07/28 – FINA Long Course World Championships (Gwangju, KOR)
07/13 – 07/14 – Division 1 Long Course Competition (Part 1); (Hong Kong)
07/22 – 07/26 – European Youth Olympic Festival (Baku)
07/23 – 07/28 – British Summer Championships
07/24 – 07/28 – Irish Summer Nationals
07/24 – 07/29 – Canadian Junior Championships
07/26 – 07/28 – Belgian National Swimming Championships
07/29 – 08/02 – Swim Wales Summer Nationals
07/30 – 08/03 – Israel Summer Championships
07/31 – 08/03 – Gyor Open (HUN)
07/31 – 08/04 – U.S. Summer Nationals
