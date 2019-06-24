High-Level International Meets For July 2019

We made it to the most anticipated month of this year for swimming enthusiasts around the globe, as July brings us the Long Course World Championships beginning on the 12th in Gwangju, Korea.

The European Junior Swimming Championships, World University Games and European Youth Olympic Festival are also on this month’s calendar, along with several nations’ summer championships. Set your alarms, start brewing the coffee now and buckle up for a thrilling set of weeks ahead.

Let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed.

International Meets – July 2019

06/28 – 07/02 – XXXII CCCAN Swimming Championships (Barbados)

06/28 – 07/02 – Swedish Championships

07/03 – 07/06 – Open Cup of Belarus

07/03 – 07/07 – European Junior Swimming Championships (Kazan, RUS)

07/04 – 07/11 – 30th Summer Universiade/World University Games (Naples, ITA)

07/04 – 07/07 – Norwegian Long Course Championships

07/08 – 07/13 – Pacific Games (Samoa)

07/11 – 07/14 – Bulgarian Open Championships

07/11 – 07/14 – Danish Long Course Championships

07/11 – 07/21 – Various U.S. Sectionals

07/11 – 07/14 – L.A. Invite (U.S.)

07/12 – 07/28 – FINA Long Course World Championships (Gwangju, KOR)

07/13 – 07/14 – Division 1 Long Course Competition (Part 1); (Hong Kong)



07/22 – 07/26 – European Youth Olympic Festival (Baku)

07/23 – 07/28 – British Summer Championships

07/24 – 07/28 – Irish Summer Nationals

07/24 – 07/29 – Canadian Junior Championships

07/26 – 07/28 – Belgian National Swimming Championships

07/29 – 08/02 – Swim Wales Summer Nationals

07/30 – 08/03 – Israel Summer Championships

07/31 – 08/03 – Gyor Open (HUN)

07/31 – 08/04 – U.S. Summer Nationals