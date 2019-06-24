Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High-Level International Meets For July 2019

We made it to the most anticipated month of this year for swimming enthusiasts around the globe, as July brings us the Long Course World Championships beginning on the 12th in Gwangju, Korea.

The European Junior Swimming Championships, World University Games and European Youth Olympic Festival are also on this month’s calendar, along with several nations’ summer championships. Set your alarms, start brewing the coffee now and buckle up for a thrilling set of weeks ahead.

Let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed.

International Meets – July 2019

06/28 – 07/02 – XXXII CCCAN Swimming Championships (Barbados)
06/28 – 07/02 – Swedish Championships
07/03 – 07/06 – Open Cup of Belarus
07/03 – 07/07 – European Junior Swimming Championships (Kazan, RUS)
07/04 – 07/11 – 30th Summer Universiade/World University Games (Naples, ITA)
07/04 – 07/07 – Norwegian Long Course Championships

07/08 – 07/13 – Pacific Games (Samoa)
07/11 – 07/14 – Bulgarian Open Championships
07/11 – 07/14 – Danish Long Course Championships
07/11 – 07/21 – Various U.S. Sectionals
07/11 – 07/14 – L.A. Invite (U.S.)

07/12 – 07/28 – FINA Long Course World Championships (Gwangju, KOR)

07/13 – 07/14 – Division 1 Long Course Competition (Part 1); (Hong Kong)

07/22 – 07/26 – European Youth Olympic Festival (Baku)
07/23 – 07/28 – British Summer Championships
07/24 – 07/28 – Irish Summer Nationals
07/24 – 07/29 – Canadian Junior Championships
07/26 – 07/28 – Belgian National Swimming Championships

07/29 – 08/02 – Swim Wales Summer Nationals
07/30 – 08/03 – Israel Summer Championships
07/31 – 08/03 – Gyor Open (HUN)
07/31 – 08/04 – U.S. Summer Nationals

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!