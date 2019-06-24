After Massive Time Drops, Alex Tomlinson Recommits from ECU to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After initially verbally committing to East Carolina University in the fall, rising high school senior Alex Tomlinson has changed his commitment to North Carolina State, where he’ll arrive in the fall of 2020.

Since originally committing, Tomlinson has dropped massive time in his primary backstroke events, which is what likely moved him on to the radar of the Wolfpack, who finished 4th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Within 2 weeks of his late-October verbal to ECU, he began dropping time, and in the cases of his best yards events, he dropped time at as many as 3 meet since.

Time Progression Since Verbal Commitment:

Best Time at Original Commitment to ECU Best Time at Recommitment to NC State 100 back 50.44 48.63 200 back 1:51.11 1:46.16 100 fly 53.61 49.10

When Tomlinson arrives, NC State will have just graduated one of the best backstrokers in the country – rising senior Coleman Stewart. As a junior last season, he was 2nd in the 100 yard back (43.98) and 4th in the 200 yard back (1:38.81). The only swimmer ahead of him in the 100 back, Dean Farris, is taking next season off to focus on Olympic training, making Stewart the returning favorite for the title.

Stewart was also the NCAA runner-up in the 100 fly (and is the top returner in that event), demonstrating the Wolfpack’s experience in training swimmers like Tomlinson who excel in both the 100 fly and 100 back.

