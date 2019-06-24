Trinidad & Tobago Named Hosts Of 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games

In a bid against Gibraltar, Trinidad and Tobago have been announced as the host of the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) cites its commitment to small states and island states in its awarding the rights to T&T after a successful 2017 edition hosted by the Bahamas.

Commonwealth Games England CEO Paul Blanchard said, “The Commonwealth Youth Games is a hugely important sporting moment as it supports the development of the next generation of sporting talent, so we are delighted that Trinidad and Tobago have been confirmed as hosts and have no doubt they will put on a great event.

“We have seen some incredible young athletes develop their careers and competing on the biggest stage following representing their nation at the Commonwealth Youth Games, so we are looking forward to 2021’s edition ahead of the Commonwealth Games heading to Birmingham in 2022.”

CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE, “We are delighted to award Trinidad and Tobago the opportunity to host the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games. We had a very strong bid process and the Board felt at this point in time, the Caribbean offers a fantastic platform for the Commonwealth Sports Movement to build upon.

“We look forward to working closely with Trinidad and Tobago in the lead up to the Games in what we are confident will be a fantastic event for the aspiring young athletes of the Commonwealth.

“Finally, the Board would like to thank Gibraltar once again for submitting their bid to host the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games. We will now work with the Gibraltar CGA to identify opportunities to host future Commonwealth events.”

Brian Lewis, the President of the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association who led the bid team, said, “This is awesome and historic. On behalf of the youth, and young people of Trinidad and Tobago, thank you to the Commonwealth Games Federation.

“Its an honour to be entrusted with the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games. I would like to acknowledge Rheeza Grant, Kwanieze John and Chanelle Young; the three young women who conceptualised, developed and envisioned the Trinidad and Tobago 2021 bid.”

The nation’s state-of-the-art TTFA Aquatic Centre opened in 2016 in Couva and has already been visited by clubs from around the world for training camps during the winter season.