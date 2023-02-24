Second Seed Erica Sullivan Drops 200 Freestyle From Event Lineup At Big 12s

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Erica Sullivan has scratched the 200 freestyle heading into day three of the 2023 Big 12 Championships. Sullivan entered the event with a 1:46.33 as the second seed to Kyla Leibel‘s 1:44.75. Upon her withdrawal, Emma Sticklen will become the second seed with her 1:47.35.

Sullivan still appears on the heat sheets for Friday’s prelims but has confirmed to SwimSwam that she won’t be participating in the event. Without the 200 freestyle, Sullivan will only race two individual events at this meet. Sullivan raced to victory in the 500 freestyle on day two with a 4:36.70 and will swim the 1650 freestyle on Saturday.

Sullivan raced the 500 freestyle, 400 IM, and 1650 freestyle at the Big 12 Championships in 2022, winning the freestyle events and placing 4th in the 400 IM. Sullivan went on to collect a silver medal in the 1650 and a bronze in the 500 at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

Sullivan’s sole 200 freestyle of this year’s Big 12 Championships will be her anchor leg on Texas’ 800 freestyle relay where she swam a 1:44.69. That was one of the fastest legs in the field and helped Texas reach a 6:56.49 meet record in the event.

Other than Sullivan, there are no other scratches to report heading into the third day of racing. You can check in tomorrow for day three at the Big 12 Championships at 11 am.