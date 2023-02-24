Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch: Foster Lowers His Big 12 Meet Record in 200 IM; Sullivan Battles Bray in 500 Free

by Riley Overend 0

February 23rd, 2023 Big 12, College, News, Race Videos, Video

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Click here for the full Day 2 Finals Live Recap

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE

Texas junior Olivia Bray shaved more than three seconds off her lifetime best with a 4:37.31, but defending champion Erica Sullivan prevailed down the stretch with a 4:36.70. Sullivan scared the meet record (4:36.35), going almost three seconds faster than she did during her victory in this event last year.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE

Texas junior David Johnston picked up a win in this event with a 4:12.82 tonight after finishing 3rd with a 4:14.99 last year. Last year’s winner, Coby Carrozza, took 2nd tonight with a 4:14.12, followed by Luke Hobson (4:14.27).

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Texas senior Kelly Pash clocked a 1:53.94, just off of her season-best time of 1:53.81, which ranks her 6th in the nation this season. Emma Sticklen, who currently owns the ninth-fastest time in the nation with a 1:54.70, finished 2nd tonight at 1:57.88.

MEN’S 200 IM

Carson Foster came within a few tenths of his personal best with a 1:40.42 win while taking down his own meet record (1:41.32) along the way. That swim also moves Foster to No. 3 in the nation this season, behind Leon Marchand (1:38.89) and Arsenio Bustos (1:40.31).

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

Texas junior Grace Cooper made it a three-peat in the 50 free, posting a 22.29 that was almost a tenth of a second faster than her 22.38 from last year.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

Speaking of streaks, Daniel Krueger claimed his fifth 50 free title in a row with a time of 19.48, about three-tenths slower than he was last year. The Longhorns still haven’t had a sprinter go faster than 19.4 this season.

MEN’S 3-METER DIVING

Nick Harris won his first Big 12 title with a score of 443.90, about seven points ahead of second-place finisher Noah Duperre.

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

The Longhorns’ quartet of Olivia Bray, Anna Elendt, Emma Sticklen, and Kelly Pash reached the wall in a total time of 3:26.42, just one-tenth shy of the conference and meet record.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

The Texas squad of Carson Foster, Caspar Corbeau, Sam Artmann, and Daniel Krueger combined for the winning time of 3:04.57, securing the Longhorns’ 10th consecutive title in the event.

