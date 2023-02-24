Watch: Foster Lowers His Big 12 Meet Record in 200 IM; Sullivan Battles Bray in 500 Free

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE

Texas junior Olivia Bray shaved more than three seconds off her lifetime best with a 4:37.31, but defending champion Erica Sullivan prevailed down the stretch with a 4:36.70. Sullivan scared the meet record (4:36.35), going almost three seconds faster than she did during her victory in this event last year.

500 free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Erica Sullivan narrowly defeats Olivia Bray for her second consecutive title as Texas takes the top four spots in the final. 1. @erica_sully – 4:36.70

2. @oliviabray01 – 4:36.71

3. Abby Pfeifer – 4:44.47

4. Olivia McMurray – 4:44.69#HookEm pic.twitter.com/9Gfa7iUzNw — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 24, 2023

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE

Texas junior David Johnston picked up a win in this event with a 4:12.82 tonight after finishing 3rd with a 4:14.99 last year. Last year’s winner, Coby Carrozza, took 2nd tonight with a 4:14.12, followed by Luke Hobson (4:14.27).

500 free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships David Johnston gets the win as Texas sweeps the top-3️⃣ spots on the podium. 1. David Johnston – 4:12.82

2. @CarrozzaCoby – 4:14.12

3. @Lukehobs0n – 4:14.27

5. Alec Enyeart – 4:22.87#HookEm pic.twitter.com/SFJokxImcx — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 24, 2023

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Texas senior Kelly Pash clocked a 1:53.94, just off of her season-best time of 1:53.81, which ranks her 6th in the nation this season. Emma Sticklen, who currently owns the ninth-fastest time in the nation with a 1:54.70, finished 2nd tonight at 1:57.88.

200 IM 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Kelly Pash wins and leads Texas to a sweep of the Top-3️⃣ spots! #HookEm 1. @kelly_pash – 1:53.94

2. @Emmasticklen1 – 1:57.88

3. @dakota_luther – 1:59.50

7. Channing Hanley – 2:02.24 pic.twitter.com/itHJZpE1EP — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 24, 2023

MEN’S 200 IM

Carson Foster came within a few tenths of his personal best with a 1:40.42 win while taking down his own meet record (1:41.32) along the way. That swim also moves Foster to No. 3 in the nation this season, behind Leon Marchand (1:38.89) and Arsenio Bustos (1:40.31).

200 IM 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Carson Foster clocks a meet record 1:40.42 and Texas collects each of the Top-4️⃣ results! #HookEm 1. @carson24foster – 1:40.42

2. @Jake_Foster96 – 1:42.50

3. @bdvines101 – 1:43.47

4. @casparjc – 1:44.46 pic.twitter.com/l6G8wUmnQn — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 24, 2023

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

Texas junior Grace Cooper made it a three-peat in the 50 free, posting a 22.29 that was almost a tenth of a second faster than her 22.38 from last year.

50 Free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Grace Cooper wins her third-straight 50 free crown and Texas sweeps the Top-4️⃣! #HookEm 1. @gracee_cooperr – 22.29

2. Ava Longi – 22.49

3. @KylaLeibel – 22.62

4. Bridget Semenuk – 22.66 pic.twitter.com/lG6qdHFS1P — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 24, 2023

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

Speaking of streaks, Daniel Krueger claimed his fifth 50 free title in a row with a time of 19.48, about three-tenths slower than he was last year. The Longhorns still haven’t had a sprinter go faster than 19.4 this season.

50 Free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships DK makes it five 50 free titles and leads Texas to a sweep of the Top-4️⃣! #HookEm 1. Daniel Krueger – 19.48

2. Peter Larson – 19.59

3. Will Chan – 19.68

4. Charlie Crosby – 19.71

6. Sam Artmann – 19.90 pic.twitter.com/uLv2mEgIkc — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 24, 2023

MEN’S 3-METER DIVING

Nick Harris won his first Big 12 title with a score of 443.90, about seven points ahead of second-place finisher Noah Duperre.

3-meter 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Nick Harris wins his first Big 12 and Texas captures three of the top five spots! #HookEm 1. Nick Harris – 443.90

2. Noah Duperre – 436.85

3. @bmccourtt – 425.80

5. Manuel Borowski – 411.10 pic.twitter.com/zZrt5jiPqU — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 24, 2023

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

The Longhorns’ quartet of Olivia Bray, Anna Elendt, Emma Sticklen, and Kelly Pash reached the wall in a total time of 3:26.42, just one-tenth shy of the conference and meet record.

400 Medley Relay🤘 | Big 12 Championships@oliviabray01, Anna Elendt, @Emmasticklen1 and @kelly_pash swim 3:26.42 to win it, one-tenth of a second shy of the conference and meet record. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/epyyliAr2k — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 24, 2023

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

The Texas squad of Carson Foster, Caspar Corbeau, Sam Artmann, and Daniel Krueger combined for the winning time of 3:04.57, securing the Longhorns’ 10th consecutive title in the event.