2023 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Texas (10x)
- Men: Texas (26x)
WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 1
- University of Texas – 80
- West Virginia University – 66
- Iowa State University / Texas Christian University – 62
- University of Kansas – 58
MEN’S TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 1
- University of Texas – 139
- Texas Christian University – 116
- West Virginia University – 75
WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Record: 4:35.02, Evie Pfeifer (TEX) – 2021 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Championship Record: 4:36.35, Evie Pfeifer (TEX) – 2021
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.08
Top 8:
- Erica Sullivan (Texas) – 4:36.70
- Olivia Bray (Texas) – 4:37.31
- Abby Pfeifer (Texas) – 4:44.47
- Olivia McMurray (Texas) – 4:44.69
- Jordan Edwards (TCU) – 4:50.01
- Abby Reardon (WVU) – 4:50.31
- Brinley Horras (ISU) – 4:53.00
- Miranda Kirtley (WVU) – 4:53.01
The Longhorns swept the top four spots, led by Erica Sullivan, who nearly broke the meet record with a 4:36.70. Sullivan won this event for the second-straight year, and today she was nearly three seconds faster than she was last year.
Olivia Bray hit a 3+ second lifetime best to take 2nd in 4:37.31. Those were the only two swimmers under last year’s NCAA invite. Abby Pfeifer (4:44.47) just beat out Olivia McMurray (4:44.69), who was nearly two seconds faster tonight than last year.
TCU’s Jordan Edwards (4:50.01) got her hand on the wall just ahead of WVU’s Abby Reardon (4:50.31). ISU’s Brinley Horras won an even narrower race in the battle for 7th, touching out WVU’s Miranda Kirtley 4:53.00 to 4:53.01.
Men’s 500 Freestyle – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships
- Big 12 Record: 4:08.19, Townley Haas (TEX) – 2019 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Championship Record: 4:11.11, Clark Smith (TEX) – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.96
Women’s 200 IM – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Record: 1:52.58, Madisyn Cox (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Championship Record: 1:52.82, Madisyn Cox (TEX) – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.85
Men’s 200 IM – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2022 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Record: 1:39.63, John Shebat (TEX) – 2019 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Championship Record: 1:41.32, Carson Foster (TEX) – 2021
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.22
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.36
Women’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 20.83, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2023 ACC Championships
- Big 12 Record: 21.73, Rebecca Millard (TEX) / Grace Ariola (TEX) – 2017 / 2018
- Big 12 Championship Record: 21.87, Hee-Jin Chang (TEX) – 2009
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 22.16
Men’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Record: 18.60, Drew Kibler (TEX) – 2022 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Championship Record: 18.76, Joseph Schooling (TEX) – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 19.28
Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Final
- Big 12 Record: 553.15, Jordan Windle (TEX) – 2020 Big 12 Championships
- Big 12 Championship Record: 553.15, Jordan Windle (TEX) – 2020
Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Final
- NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships
- Big 12 Record: 3:26.32, Texas – 2022 Big 12 Championships
- Big 12 Championship Record: 3:26.32, Texas – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.38
Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Final
- NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas – 2017 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Record: 2:59.22, Texas – 2017 NCAA Championships
- Big 12 Championship Record: 3:02.11, Texas – 2021
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96