2023 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 1

University of Texas – 80 West Virginia University – 66 Iowa State University / Texas Christian University – 62 University of Kansas – 58

MEN’S TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 1

University of Texas – 139 Texas Christian University – 116 West Virginia University – 75

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 4:35.02, Evie Pfeifer (TEX) – 2021 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 4:36.35, Evie Pfeifer (TEX) – 2021

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.08

Top 8:

The Longhorns swept the top four spots, led by Erica Sullivan, who nearly broke the meet record with a 4:36.70. Sullivan won this event for the second-straight year, and today she was nearly three seconds faster than she was last year.

Olivia Bray hit a 3+ second lifetime best to take 2nd in 4:37.31. Those were the only two swimmers under last year’s NCAA invite. Abby Pfeifer (4:44.47) just beat out Olivia McMurray (4:44.69), who was nearly two seconds faster tonight than last year.

TCU’s Jordan Edwards (4:50.01) got her hand on the wall just ahead of WVU’s Abby Reardon (4:50.31). ISU’s Brinley Horras won an even narrower race in the battle for 7th, touching out WVU’s Miranda Kirtley 4:53.00 to 4:53.01.

Men’s 500 Freestyle – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

Big 12 Record: 4:08.19, Townley Haas (TEX) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 4:11.11, Clark Smith (TEX) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.96

Women’s 200 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:52.58, Madisyn Cox (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:52.82, Madisyn Cox (TEX) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.85

Men’s 200 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:39.63, John Shebat (TEX) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:41.32, Carson Foster (TEX) – 2021

NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:41.22

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.36

Women’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL

NCAA Record: 20.83, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2023 ACC Championships

Big 12 Record: 21.73, Rebecca Millard (TEX) / Grace Ariola (TEX) – 2017 / 2018

Big 12 Championship Record: 21.87, Hee-Jin Chang (TEX) – 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 22.16

Men’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 18.60, Drew Kibler (TEX) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 18.76, Joseph Schooling (TEX) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 19.28

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Final

Big 12 Record: 553.15, Jordan Windle (TEX) – 2020 Big 12 Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 553.15, Jordan Windle (TEX) – 2020

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Final

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

Big 12 Record: 3:26.32, Texas – 2022 Big 12 Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 3:26.32, Texas – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.38

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Final