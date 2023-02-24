2023 Women’s PAC-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s the first full night of finals at the 2023 Women’s PAC-12 Championships and conference titles will be handed out in the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, and 200 freestyle relay.

In the individual races, Cal holds two of the three top seeds, with Ayla Spitz in the 500 free (4:40.93) and Isabelle Stadden in the 200 IM (1:56.08). Both should be tight races tonight: in the 500, the top five are separated by less than a second, and the same is true for the top four in the 200 IM.

The 50 freestyle does have a clear favorite in Torri Huske, who at 21.67, was the only swimmer to break 22 seconds in prelims.

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:25.25, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.08

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:50.67, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:52.37, Katinka Hosszu (USC) – 2012

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.85

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 20.83, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2023 ACC Championships

Pac-12 Record: 20.90, Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) – 2019

Pac-12 Championship Record: 21.03, Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 22.16

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Free Relay — TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

PAC-12 Record: 1:24.55, California — 2019 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:25.87, California — 2018 PAC-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43

Top 8: