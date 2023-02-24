2023 Women’s PAC-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Stanford (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Psych Sheet
It’s the first full night of finals at the 2023 Women’s PAC-12 Championships and conference titles will be handed out in the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, and 200 freestyle relay.
In the individual races, Cal holds two of the three top seeds, with Ayla Spitz in the 500 free (4:40.93) and Isabelle Stadden in the 200 IM (1:56.08). Both should be tight races tonight: in the 500, the top five are separated by less than a second, and the same is true for the top four in the 200 IM.
The 50 freestyle does have a clear favorite in Torri Huske, who at 21.67, was the only swimmer to break 22 seconds in prelims.
WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:25.25, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.08
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 1:50.67, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:52.37, Katinka Hosszu (USC) – 2012
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.85
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 20.83, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2023 ACC Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 20.90, Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) – 2019
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 21.03, Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) – 2020
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 22.16
Top 8:
Women’s 200 Free Relay — TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships
- PAC-12 Record: 1:24.55, California — 2019 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:25.87, California — 2018 PAC-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43
Top 8: