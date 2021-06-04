Seattle U Men’s Swimming Announces Incoming Class For 2021-22

Courtesy: Seattle Athletics

“This is a really impressive group that’s joining us,” said Nisgor. “To have an incoming class this good is something special. Out of the gates, these guys are going to be flying. All of them are really dedicated and during quarantine have found ways to train and do what they need to do make things happen. One thing that’s really stood out to me has been how they so they easily and regularly communicate with me, whether its to just check in and update me on what’s going on or talk something over. I can’t recall another class that’s done that before and its really impressive and shown me their commitment and maturity.”

Andres Banuelos – Mid/Distance Free | 5-10 | Lakewood, Colo.

A four-time varsity letterwinner at Lakewood HS … among the Class of 2021, ranked 886th-overall nationally and 23rd in the State of Colorado by College Swimming … represented the Tigers in three state meets … was a member of the all-conference team in the 400 freestyle relay … school record holder in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle … earned team MVP honors as a sophomore … competed in the club ranks for University of Denver Hilltoppers … swam a personal-best in the 500-yard freestyle (4:39.78) at the 2021 Florida SCY Invitational … recorded an altitude-adjusted time of 16:00.06 in the 1650-yard free at the 2019 Colorado Swimming Pioneer Open … as a junior (2019-20) was named to academic all-state first team … plans to major in business.

CN: Andres can swim every freestyle event from the 50 to the mile, which isn’t something many people can do, not to mention he has really good times in all them. He has the potential to make a big impact quickly, in duals and the conference meet.

Jaxon Gonzales – Breast/Free/IM | 5-10 | Chandler, Ariz.

A four-year varsity letterwinner at Phoenix Country Day School … ranked by College Swimming as 18th-overall in Arizona for the Class of 2021 … ranked 823rd nationally for the Class of 2021 by College Swimming … three-time state meet qualifier … helped the Eagles capture state title in 2018 and 2020 … named team MVP three times … school-record holder in the 100 breaststroke (58.11), 200 freestyle (1:42.5) as well as the 400 freestyle relay … swam a personal-best in the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.48), 200-yard breaststroke (2:03.34) and 100-yard breast (57.34) at the 2021 Speedo Sectionals in Four Corners … competed for the Phoenix Swim Club … plans to major in business.

CN: It seems like every time Jaxon touches the water lately he’s posting a best time. I’m really happy to have him join us, because he’s another strong addition to the our lineup who has potential to do big things. I think we might even be able to see his name on our Top 10 by the end of his career if not much sooner in a few different events.

Cole Lanting – Free/Fly/IM | 5-11 | Sacramento, Calif.

A four-time varsity letterwinner at Jesuit HS … … ranked 75rd-overall among California boys HS swimmers for the Class of 2021 by College Swimming … ranked 791st nationally by College Swimming for the HS Class of 2021 … helped the Marauders to a Sac-Joaquin Sectional tile in 2018 and a second-place finish in 2019 … earned all-league honors as a sophomore in 2019 … competed for the Sierra Marlins Swim Team … listed sixth among team leaders in points for the Sierra Marlins during the 2020-21 season … swam a personal-best in the 50-yard free (21.29), 100-yard free (45.99) and 200-yard free (1:41.82) at the 2021 SMST Post Shave … logged a personal-best in the 200-yard IM (1:52.54) at the 202 SMST Senior Winter Championships … was an event finalist in the 200 IM (2:11.92) at the 2021 ISCA International Senior Cup … plans to major in finance.

CN: Cole was a late addition to this group, but we’re very excited to him onboard. In the pool, he comes in as one of the fastest freestyler we’ve ever had and has an impressive range in the event he can compete in, so right off the bat he has a chance to make an impact and has the potential to make our Top 10 in a couple different events.

Jeff Plum – Back/Fly | 6-0 | Edmonds, Wash.

A varsity letterwinner at Edmonds Woodway HS … was a member of StingRay Swimming … swam a personal-best in the 50-yard backstroke (24.67), 100-yard backstroke (53.81) during the 2020 WIAA 3A State Championships … posted a personal-best in the 200-yard butterfly (2:07.94) during the 2021 SRST Sectional Qualifier … plans to major in psychology.

CN: Jeff is continuing to develop in his events, but I think he has a great future as a backstroker for us and he’s an important piece to help us complete the roster.

Eric Thomure – Free/Fly | 5-11 | Folsom, Calif.

A varsity letterwinner at Folsom HS … ranked 153rd-overall among California boys HS swimmers for the Class of 2021 by College Swimming … competed for the Sierra Marlins Swim Team … swam a personal-best in the 100-meter freestyle (56.90) at the 2021 SMST Last Chance Invite … posted a personal-best in the 100-yard butterfly (50.70) at the 2020 Speedo Champions Series in Carlsbad … plans to major in biochemistry.