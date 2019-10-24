Schooling Tops Aussies In 100 Free While Setting National Record

2019 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 1 of the 2019 Australian Short Course Swimming Championships, 24-year-old Olympian Joseph Schooling broke the Singaporean national record in the men’s 100m freestyle.

After establishing himself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning with a heats time of 49.11, Schooling fired off a winning effort of 48.05 to get his hand on the wall ahead of runner-up Zac Incerti, who settled for silver in 48.23. As an Aussie, Incerti is named Short Course National Champion in the event.

Splits for Schooling’s swim tonight in Melbourne included 23.14/24.91 to clock his 48.05 winning time. That mark overtook the previous Singaporean national record of 48.11 set by Quah Zheng Wen at the 5th Singapore National Short Course Swimming Championships in 2015.

Schooling is entered in the 200m IM, 50m fly and 100m fly events here in Melbourne, all of which could be at risk in terms of national standards biting the dust if Schooling is on form.

The 100m fly Olympic champion now owns 3 SCM records including this 100m free, along with the 50m back (24.08) and 50m fly (22.40).