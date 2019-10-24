A Day in the Life of a Division I Swimmer (VIDEO)

Josh Wroblewski is a junior at the University of Connecticut and a member of the UConn swimming & diving team. Like most Division I athletes, his day starts early, and ends late, with morning workouts, afternoon workouts, tests, studying, eating, recovering, and trying to get enough sleep to keep up with it all.

Wroblewski’s experience is typical of an in-season Division I athlete, including the pain of “no eyebrows” from pools with too much chlorine.

UConn’s men are 1-0 on the season after a win over Southern Connecticut State earlier this month. They’ll race their 2nd intercollegiate dual on November 2nd when they welcome the Army Black Knights in to the Wolff-Zackin Natatorium.