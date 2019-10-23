ISL-Type Skins Events Bleed Over To Aussie SC Championships

2019 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 24th – Saturday, October 26th

Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC), Victoria

SCM

The 2019 Australian Short Course Swimming Championships are set for Thursday, October 24th – Sunday, October 26th at the Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC). Start lists for this non-selection meet reveal a host of domestic talent, with some foreign notables sprinkled in among the events.

We already previewed the entry lists, which include non-Australian swimmers Joseph Schooling of Singapore, Jessica Eriksson of Sweden, Tzen Wi Teongof Singapore, Welson Sim of Malaysia, Barbora Seemanova of the Czech Republic, Michal Szer of Poland, Eve Thomas and Julian Layton of New Zealand.

As for the Aussies, Mack Horton, Matthew Temple, David Morgan, Kiah Melverton and Travis Mahoney top the entries, with rising talent Thomas Hauck, Gabriella Peiniger and Noah Millard highlighting the younger set.

The field will be void of powerhouse athletes such as Kyle Chalmers, the Campbell sisters, Emma McKeon, Ariarne Titmus and more.

There is an International Swimming League (ISL) meet October 26th & October 27th in Budapest, Hungary among the NY Breakers, Iron, London Roar, and LA Current. Rosters containing key Aussie names are as follows:

NY Breakers ( Clyde Lewis, Jack McLoughlin, Madi Wilson )

) London Roar (Chalmers, Alex Graham, Cameron McEvoy, Minna Atherton, Campbell sisters, Holly Barratt, Jess Hansen, McKeon and Taylor McKeown)

Perhaps inspired by the International Swimming League (ISL) battles that have been taking place in Indianapolis, Naples, and Lewisville, Swimming Australia is bringing back skins racing to these Short Course Championships.

Although classified as exhibition races, on Friday, October 25th, the men’s and women’s freestyle skins events will put some cash up for grabs for athletes taking on the challenge. In this knockout system, 10 swimmers will compete in the 100m freestyle, with the top 4 each earning $100 and continuing on to the next round.

Those 4 will then race a 50m freestyle, with the top 2 finishers collecting $250 each and then moving on to a 25m final. The ultimate winner of that head-to-head battle earns a $1000 payday.

The Men’s skins starting line up includes:

Zac Incerti – UWA West Coast, WA Will Stockwell – Rackley Swim Team, QLD Matthew Temple – Nunawading, VIC Ashton Brinkworth – UWA West Coast, WA David Morgan – TSS Aquatic, QLD William Yang – Loreto Normanhurst, NSW Mack Horton – Melbourne Vicentre, VIC Lachlan Carter – Acacia Bayside, QLD Grayson Bell – TSS Aquatic, QLD Bowen Gough, Nunawading, VIC – WILDCARD entry via peer nomination

The Women’s skins starting line up includes: