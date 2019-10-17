Schooling Heads To Horton Country To Race At Aussie SC C’ships

2019 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 24th – Saturday, October 26th

Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC), Victoria

SCM

The 2019 Australian Short Course Swimming Championships are set for Thursday, October 24th – Sunday, October 26th at the Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC). Start lists for this non-selection meet reveal a host of domestic talent, with some foreign notables sprinkled in among the events.

Fun fact: Australian Olympic medalist-turned-DJ, Andrew Lauterstein, will be on hand to add musical excitement to the event. He’ll be keeping the energy up under his moniker of DJ Louderstein.

Among the non-Australians set to compete next weekend is Olympic champion in the men’s 100m butterfly, Joseph Schooling. The 24-year-old Singaporean is entered in the 50m and 100m fly, the 100m free, as well as the 200m IM.

Schooling most recently competed at the FINA World Cup Series stop in his home nation in August where he entered just the 200m IM. As we reported, Schooling says he will be putting more focus on this event as a means to up his training volume in practice and increase his fitness. At that World Cup stop he finished 4th in 2:00.23, a time just .24 outside of his own 1:59.99 NR.

Additional foreign swimmers expected to race at these Short Course Championships include Jessica Eriksson of Sweden, Tzen Wi Teong of Singapore, Welson Sim of Malaysia, Barbora Seemanova of the Czech Republic, Michal Szer of Poland, Eve Thomas and Julian Layton of New Zealand.

In terms of the Australians ready to rumble, the field will be void of powerhouse athletes such as Kyle Chalmers, the Campbell sisters, Emma McKeon, Ariarne Titmus and more.

There is an International Swimming League (ISL) meet October 26th & October 27th in Budapest, Hungary among the NY Breakers, Iron, London Roar and LA Current. Rosters containing key Aussie names are as follows:

NY Breakers ( Clyde Lewis, Jack McLoughlin, Madi Wilson )

) London Roar (Chalmers, Alex Graham, Cameron McEvoy, Minna Atherton, Campbell sisters, Holly Barratt, Jess Hansen, McKeon and Taylor McKeown)

However, Mack Horton, William Yang, Laura Taylor and Matthew Temple are just a few of the weapons who will remain in Victoria to duke it out at these Short Course Championships. Below is a sampling of the key athletes to watch from respective clubs.