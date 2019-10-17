Tennessee To Host Virginia After Backing Out of Michigan Tri

After Tennessee and Virginia withdrew from a scheduled triangular at Michigan over concerns about waterborne illnesses, the Volunteers will host the Cavaliers in a Saturday dual meet.

Michigan faced reports of a waterborne illness this fall. A notice posted on the school’s recreation department website that said a swimmer disagnosed with Cryptosporidiosis had used “one or more” aquatics facilities during the month of August to October. Cryptosporidiosis is an infection where small parasites enter the body, travel to the small intestine, and burrow in the walls of the intestines.

When we asked about the pool, an athletic department representative told us that a few swim/dive team members had come down with an illness, and that the pool was given a shock chlorine treatment for 12 hours. Michigan says its pool was deemed safe to use as far back as last Thursday (October 10), and that more tests this week showed the pool safe for competition.

But Tennessee and Virginia both elected to withdraw from the meet. Michigan will be hosting an intrasquad on Friday, while Virginia will now travel to Tennessee for a Saturday dual meet at 11 AM Eastern Time, according to the Tennessee swimming site.