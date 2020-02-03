Sarah Thompson Splits 22.3 Fly, 21.8 Free at Mizzou Dual with Southern Illinois

MIZZOU vs SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Friday, January 31st, 2020

Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia, MO

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Mizzou – 174 Southern Illinois – 111

MEN

Mizzou – 180 Southern Illinois – 111

The Mizzou Tigers hosted Southern Illinois for their final regular season meet of the year, coming out on top in both the men’s and women’s meets.

One of the best swims of the meet came when Mizzou’s Sarah Thompson split 21.82 on the 3rd leg of Mizzou’s women’s 200 free relay B team. She also swam a blistering 22.31 on the fly leg of a Mizzou 200 medley relay, although the relay was ultimately disqualified. Haley Hynes led that relay off in a very fast 23.93. Thompson also swam a lifetime best of 1:48.64 in the 200 free, swimming the fastest time in the field, but ultimately she raced exhibition (not for points). Teammate Samantha Porter ended up officially taking the win with a 1:48.67, running down and very nearly overtaking Thompson on the back half of the race. In the 200 back, Thompson swam a 1:56.86 for 3rd, going out hard in 55.79 at the 100 mark. Mizzou’s Jennifer King won that race with a 1:55.88, and teammate Amanda Smith was 2nd in 1:56.49.

Nick Alexander was excellent for Mizzou’s men. Alexander clocked a season best in the 200 fly, swimming a 1:45.30 for 2nd. Teammate Micah Slaton was first in with a 1:44.27. Alexander went on to win the 200 backstroke with a 1:43.47, with SIU’s Adam Cernek coming in 2nd with a 1:45.41. Slaton, for his part, clocked a 47.36 in the men’s 100 fly, right behind teammate Danny Kovac (47.29). Slaton also split a very quick 20.91 on the fly leg of the Mizzou men’s 200 medley relay.

SIU’s Lucia Romero won the women’s 100 backstroke with a 54.64. She was the only swimmer in the field to crack 55 seconds. In addition to coming in 2nd in the men’s 200 backstroke, SIU’s Adam Cernek won the men’s 100 baack with a 48.23.

PRESS RELEASE – MIZZOU:

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The No. 6/20 Mizzou men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams concluded the regular season with a sweep over Southern Illinois on Friday afternoon at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The Tiger men defeated the Salukis 188-111, while the women notched a 174-111 victory.

TOP TIGERS

Junior Grant Reed (Austin, Texas) and sophomore Allison Bloebaum (Mason, Ohio) each won two events to led Mizzou. An additional 17 other Tigers also won events on the day.

Reed claimed first in both the 50 free and 200 free, with times of 20.33 and 1:37.17, respectively. Bloebaum was victories in both distance events, as she won in 500 free in 4:52.92 and the 1000 free in 9:57.85.

In the women’s 200 free, junior Sarah Thompson (Collierville, Tenn.) won the race with a personal-best time of 1:48.64 for her team-leading ninth win of the season.

Mizzou claimed three of four wins in the diving well. Sophomore Ike Khamis (Richmond, Ind.) took top honors in the men’s 1-meter with a 326.18, freshman Carlo Lopez (Edmonton, Alberta) scored a 345.6 to win men’s 3-meter, and freshman Maddie Huitt (Gibsonia, Pa.) won the women’s 3-meter with a 319.28.

Freshman Joseph Gutierrez (Las Vegas, Nev.) notched a personal-best 9:14.26 to win the men’s 1000 free. Additionally, sophomore Megan Keil (Derby, Kan.) touched first in the women’s 50 free in 22.41 and senior Giovanni Gutierrez Lozano won the men’s 500 free in 4:30.58.

The Tigers also earned men’s and women’s sweeps in the 100 free with sophomore Kyle Leach (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and freshman Alex Moderski (McFarland, Wis.), the 100 breast from senior Nick Staver (Bettendorf, Iowa) and freshman Katrina Brathwaite (Dollard-des-Ormeaux), the 200 fly from senior Micah Slaton (Austin, Texas) and sophomore Danielle Hepler (Katy, Texas), the 200 back from seniors Nick Alexander (St. Louis, Mo.) and Jennifer King (Glasgow, Scotland) and the 200 breast with wins from freshman Will Goodwin (Centennial, Colo.) and junior Emily Snyder (Canton, Ga.).

QUOTABLES

Mizzou Head Coach Andrew Grevers

“I thought the Tigers did an incredible job with Zou Style today. We’ve been working hard with our mental performance coach to help evolve Zou Style and fine tune it as we prepare for championship season. Each and every athlete did an incredible job of taking care of their business. We had a lot of people dealing with illness step up and swim hard. Each and every one of our seniors performed well today. They showed the team exactly what it means to be a Missouri Tiger and left it all in the water. I couldn’t be happier with our final dual of the season. We’re excited to prepare for SECs and show the SEC what Zou Style is.”

UP NEXT

The Tigers are idle until the 2020 Southeastern Conference Championships, held Feb. 18-22 at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on the campus of Auburn University.

MIZZOU WINNERS

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – CJ Kovac , Katrina Brathwaite , Rowan Hodgins , Amy Feddersen (1:42.60)

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Daniel Hein , Nick Staver , Micah Slaton , Danny Kovac (1:23.49)

Women’s 1000 Free – Allison Bloebaum (9:57.85)

Men’s 1000 Free – Joseph Gutierrez (9:14.26)

Women’s 200 Free – Sarah Thompson (1:48.64)

Men’s 200 Free – Grant Reed (1:37.17)

Women’s 100 Breast – Katrina Brathwaite (1:01.94)

Men’s 100 Breast – Nick Staver (53.76)

Women’s 200 Fly – Danielle Hepler (2:00.80)

Men’s 200 Fly – Micah Slaton (1:44.27)

Women’s 50 Free – Megan Keil (22.41)

Men’s 50 Free – Grant Reed (20.33)

Men’s 1-Meter – Ike Khamis (326.18)

Women’s 100 Free – Alex Moderski (49.73)

Men’s 100 Free – Kyle Leach (44.95)

Women’s 200 Back – Jennifer King (1:55.88)

Men’s 200 Back – Nick Alexander (1:43.47)

Women’s 200 Breast – Emily Snyder (2:15.24)

Men’s 200 Breast – Will Goodwin (2:00.83)

Women’s 500 Free – Allison Bloebaum (4:52.92)

Men’s 500 Free – Giovanni Gutierrez Lozano (4:30.58)

Men’s 3-Meter – Carlo Lopez (345.60)

Women’s 3-Meter – Maddie Huitt (319.28)

PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN ILLINOIS:

Columbia, Mo. — Saluki swimming and diving broke two school records against the No. 6/20 Missouri men’s and women’s program on Friday afternoon at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The women’s squad lost, 174-111, and the Saluki men fell 180-111.

SIU tallied four individual event wins and 13 top-three finishes against the Southeastern Conference powerhouse.

“Any time you set a school record in-season when swimmers and divers aren’t rested is special,” head coach Geoff Hanson said. “They were lifting at their heaviest all week and it shows all the hard work they have put in. Adam Cernek barely a missed a school record as well. What they showed today is a great sign of things to come.”

EVENT WINS

Lucia Romero

• 100-back (54.64) — School Record

Rita Naude

100-fly (54.89) — PR

Baobao Ji

• One-meter dive (294.30)

Adam Cernek

• 100-back (48.23)

MEET HIGHLIGHTS

* Women’s team

Lucia Romero swam to a pair of record-breaking performances in her third-career meet as a Saluki. The freshman shattered the school-record in the 100-yard backstroke with a mark of 54.64. The time bested former Saluki Sarah James’ mark of 55.24 set during the 2016-17 season. Romero swam the opening leg in the women’s 200-yard medley relay, which placed second with an SIU-record time of 1:42.70. Sarah Vogt , Rita Naude and Sierra Forbord swam the remaining three legs.

Rita Naude also came away with a victory, as she topped the podium in the 100-yard butterfly with a personal-best time of 54.89.

Baobao Ji led Southern on the boards with a victory in the one-meter dive (294.60) and runner-up finish in the three-meter dive (287.33).

* Men’s team

Adam Cernek was the lone Saluki to earn a win on the men’s side. The freshman dropped a PR of 48.23 in the 100-back to win the event. He placed third overall in the 200-yard IM with a time of 1:50.89.

In diving, Kai Hoffmann-Dussome tabbed a pair of top-three finishes. The senior placed second in the one-meter (286.95) and third in the three-meter (306.23).

Jimmy Dooley impressed in breaststroke events, as he finished third in the 200-breast (2:03.94) and fourth in the 100-breast (56.86). He teamed up with Cernek, Tamas Hajtman and Zheng Yang Yeap to take third in the 200-medley relay (1:30.64).