Sarah Sjostrom Perde La Corona 100Fa-MacNeil Seconda All Time-Di Liddo Quarta

Dressel Puts Up #2 Swim Of All-Time To Win Men’s 50 Fly In 22.35 Caeleb Dressel produced the second-fastest swim in history in the final of the men’s 50 fly, winning gold in a time of 22.35.

New To Hungary’s Squad, Sabo Takes Down Cseh’s 50 Fly National Mark Hungary’s newest federation member Sebastian Sabo touched the wall in a time of 22.90 to take 5th place in the men’s 50m fly in Gwangju.