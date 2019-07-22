New To Hungary’s Squad, Sabo Takes Down Cseh’s 50 Fly National Mark

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s World Championships 50m fly final took place tonight in Gwangju, with American Caeleb Dressel taking the gold in a new Championships Record time of 22.35. Runner-up was Russia’s Oleg Kostin in 22.70, while Brazilian Nicholas Santos wrangled up bronze in 22.79.

Further down the list was Hungary’s newest federation member Sebastian Sabo, with Sabo touching the wall in a time of 22.90 to take 5th place. That checks-in as a new lifetime best for the man who previously represented Serbia.

23-year-old Sabo earned 50m fly gold at the 2017 Short Course European Championships, representing Serbia at the time. However, he has since changed his sporting citizenship to Hungary, becoming eligible to represent his new nation just as of this past June.

He was a late nominee to the World Championships roster, but is already making waves, with his 22.90 overtaking the previous Hungarian National Record of 23.06 icon Laszlo Cseh put on the record books in the semi-finals of the 2015 World Championships that took place in Budapest.