Santo Condorelli Among Big Names Racing Across 5 Sectional Meets This Weekend

2022 Summer Sectionals

Some of the top swimmers in each region will travel to their local sectional meet. The meets typically feature mostly age group/club swimmers but occasionally are attended by college swimmers. Here we will highlight the five Sectional meets scheduled for this upcoming weekend.

Columbia Sectionals

July 13-16, 2022

Columbia, MO

Mizzou Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Highlighting the Columbia psych sheet are the University of Missouri and University of Arkansas swimmers. The University of Missouri’s returning fifth year and 2022 NCAA A finalist Jack Dahlgren is the top seed in the 100 and 200 backstrokes as well as the 200 freestyle and 200 butterfly.

Arkansas soon-to-be fifth-year and 2022 NCAA qualifier Kobie Melton is the second seed in the 50 and 100 freestyle as well as the 50 and 100 backstroke.

Rising sophomore and 2022 NCAA A finalist at NC State Aiden Hayes will return to his home state for the meet. Hayes is set to compete in his primary events as he is the top seed in the 50 and 100 butterfly which he also holds the meet records in. He also is the second seed in the 200 fly, third seed in the 50 free, fifth seed in the 100 free, and seventh seed in the 100 back.

2016 and 20220 Egyptian Olympian Ali Khalafalla is set to compete in the 50 and 100 freestyle as well as 100 fly. He competed in the 50 free at the Olympics for Egypt.

Cleveland Sectionals

July 14-17, 2022

Cleveland, OH

Cleveland State University

LCM (50 meters)

Highlighting the Cleveland psych sheet is most of Ohio State’s roster. Highlighting that roster is Charlie Clark who recently competed for the US at the 2022 World Championships in the 800 and 1500 freestyles. Clark is set to compete in the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles here.

#1 in SwimSwam’s rank of the boys class of 2023 Scotty Buff (committed to Florida) is also scheduled to be in attendance. Buff has a full schedule of eight events including the 50, 100, and 200 back, 50 and 100 free, and the 50, 100 and 200 fly.

On the women’s side, NCAA finalists in the 1650 freestyle Lola Mull of Northwestern and Maya Geringer of Ohio State are set to battle it out in the 800 freestyle here.

On the sprint side for the women, three out of four of Ohio State’s 200 medley relay that set a Big Ten record this past season are set to be in attendance. The three women, Hannah Bach, Kit Kat Zenick, and Teresa Ivan are all scheduled to swim four events each.

Cary Sectionals

July 14-17, 2022

Cary, NC

Triangle Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Most of NC State will be in attendance in Cary, NC. Highlighting that roster is Katharine Berkoff who recently won silver for the US in the 50 backstroke at 2022 Worlds. Berkoff will not be competing in the 50 back here, instead opting for the 50 and 100 free as well as 100 back.

World Record holder Coleman Stewart is also on the psych sheet. Stewart is the SCM 100 backstroke World Record holder. He is set to compete in the 50 and 100 frees, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Stanford commit (2022) Charlotte Hook also highlights the psych sheets. Hook was third in the 200 fly at 2022 US International Team Trials. She is set to compete in the event here as well as the 100 fly and 200 free.

Notably absent from the meet is Claire Curzan. This is Curzan’s home pool but like Berkoff, she was recently at 2022 Worlds.

Mount Hood

July 14-17, 2022

Mount Hood, Oregon

Mt Hood CC Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Highlighting the Mount Hood meet is Italy’s Santo Condorelli. Condorelli is entered on the psych sheets in the 50 freestyle. Condorelli competed in the event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Italy finishing in a 22.14 for 19th.

Also highlighting the psych sheets is Kennedy Noble. Noble was sixth at the US International Trials in April in the 200 backstroke which she is set to compete in here as well. In addition, Noble is also entered in the 100 back, 200 IM, 100 free, and 100 and 200 fly.

Minneapolis

July 14-17, 2022

Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of Minnesota

LCM (50 meters)

Highlighting the psych sheet for Minneapolis is US National Teamer and 2022 NCAA Champion Max McHugh. McHugh is entered in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes as well as 50 freestyle here. McHugh did not compete in US International Team Trials in May, but was seventh in the 100 breast at last year’s Wave II Trials. McHugh’s teammates from Minnesota will also be in attendance.

Highlighting the club swimmers in attendance is the quartet of swimmers from Elmbrook Swim Club. Maggie Wanezek, Lucy Thomas, Campbell Stoll, and Abby Wanezek set multiple relay NAG records back in March. All four are set to be in attendance here entered in a combined 27 events.