Santiago Grassi Regains Argentine Record In 50 Fly

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET

The 2nd Argentine National Record fell in as many days, as Santiago Grassi produced a new lifetime best in the men’s 50m fly on day of the Mare Nostrum Tour in Canet.

After clocking a morning effort of 23.90 to claim the 4th seed in the fly sprint, the Olympian who swam at Auburn University fired off a mark of 23.65. Although that rendered him in 5th and off the podium tonight in Canet, his time overtook the previous Argentine NR of 23.70 Roberto Strelkov had put on the books just this past April at the Argentine National Swimming Championships.

Prior to that, Grassi clocked the record with a time of 23.71 at the Pro Swim Series in Richmond, so the pair are playing a veritable game of cat and mouse.

For Grassi, his time checks-in as his 2nd LCM National Record, with the 22-year-old already carrying the 100m fly mark with the 52.04 he notched last year. He also owns the 50m/100m/200m butterfly National Record in SCM in respective times of 23.56, 51.76 and 1:56.30.