Fu Yuanhui Headlines Chinese Summer Nationals Last Chance Qualifier

2019 CHINESE SUMMER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, June 13th – Sunday, June 16th

Ganzhou, Jiangxi

LCM

Last Chance Qualifier for World Championships

The final opportunity for Chinese swimmers to nab roster spots for next month’s World Championships is taking place this week, with the 2019 Chinese Summer Swimming Championships kicking off on Thursday, June 13th.

Asian media is reporting that big guns Sun Yang, Ye Shiwen, Xu Jiayu and Wang Shun will be opting out of the competition, as they have already qualified for Gwangju with performances at the National Swimming Championships this spring in March. You can read more about that meet here.

Fu Yuanhui, Olympic bronze medalist in the 100m back, however, is set to swim, entered in the 50m and 100m back, gaining more racing prior to Gwangju.

Li Guangyuan and Wu Yue are also expected to race, with the former entered in the 100m/200m free and 100m/200m back. Li Xiang is slated to race the 50m/100m breast, while Zhu Jiaming is entered in the trio of breaststroke events.

Among a continegncy of teeangers from Zhejiang Swimming Team is Yu Yiting, the younger sister (by 9 years) of Olympic champion Yi Shiwen