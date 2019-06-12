Kyle Chalmers On 47.35 100 Free: “I’ve Never Had 2 In-Season PBs” (Video)

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

Reigning Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers put up the best 100m freestyle time of his career in Brisbane, capturing his 2nd World Championships qualifying event in the process. After establishing himself as the top seeded swimmer in 47.91 this morning, the Marion swimmer brought down the house with a mighty 47.35 this evening to lower his previous 47.48 PB from Aussie Nationals.

What’s astonishing about the 20-year-old’s swim is how he back-halfed it once again, but this time to the tune of a 24.22 closing 50m. That’s the 2nd fastest 50m split we can find through our unofficial, cursory look, with only American Michael Phelps’ 24.20 back half split from his 4x100m freestyle lead-off at the 2008 Olympics coming in faster.

Bottom line, Chalmers says he was specifically seeking a PB and that is what he accomplished in spades, becoming the 10th fastest performer in history in the process.

As originally reported:

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

King Kyle Chalmers blasted the fastest 100m freestyle time of his career tonight, a monster 47.35 to take gold in a World Championships-qualifying outing. That takes over his previous PB of 47.48 from Aussie Nationals in April and also moves the 20-year-old Marion swimmer back on top of the world rankings throne for this season.

You can read about Chalmers’ statement-making performance in the separate post here.

Behind Chalmers tonight was 21-year-old St. Peters Western standout Clyde Lewis, the swimmer who already nailed World Championships qualification in the 200m free behind Chalmers in a new personal best of 1:45.88.

Lewis took gold in the men’s 400m IM on the Gold Coast at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, as well as bronze in the 200m IM, but he opted to focus on freestyle this meet and it paid off. Although his new lifetime best of 48.46 falls short of individual qualification on paper, the fact he’s already qualified in the 200m free may make Swimming Australia give Lewis the nod in this event as well.

At minimum, he’s made it onto the men’s 4x200m free relay, along with bronze medalist here Cameron McEvoy and 4th place finisher Alex Graham.

McEvoy touched in 48.66, his fastest since the 48.44 from last year’s Commonwealth Games.