Kyle Chalmers Fires 47.35 Worlds Warning Shot For Fresh PB

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS
- Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre
- LCM
Taking back over the #1 swimmer in the world status in the men’s 100m free is Kyle Chalmers, the reigning Olympic champion in the event.
Competing on night 5 of the 2019 Aussie World Trials, the 20-year-old delivered big-time to rack up his 2nd World Championships qualifying event, hitting the wall in a massive 47.35 for gold.
His time overtakes his recent 47.48 thrown down at Aussie Nationals as his new career-fastest, displacing Russian Vladislav Grinev who had beaten out Chalmers’ previous PB in 47.48 just days later to take over the world rankings throne.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE
GRINEV
47.43
|2
|Kyle
CHALMERS
|AUS
|47.48
|04/08
|3
|Marcelo
CHIERIGHINI
|BRA
|47.68
|04/18
|4
|Caeleb
DRESSEL
|USA
|47.86
|05/19
|5
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|47.87
|04/18
Splits for Chalmers tonight include a massive 23.13/24.22, keeping the Marion swimmer in the #4 slot among all-time Australians.
All-Time Aussie Men Performers in 100 Free:
47.04 Cameron McEvoy Adelaide 11.04.16
47.05 Eamon Sullivan Beijing 13.08.08
47.10 James Magnussen Adelaide 19.03.12
47.35 Kyle Chalmers TONIGHT
Chalmers’ 47.35 world-leading mark now also inserts the World Championships-bound athlete on the list of all-time top 10 performers in the event worldwide. His time makes him the #10 swimmer, ahead of Americans Michael Phelps, Nathan Adrian and Jason Lezak.
Might want to fix that DOB for chalmers 😉
Unless he is Old Man Chalmers, he was certainly not born in 1982 lol
Ha! Taken straight from Swim AUS db…was so excited didn’t even notice.
Love that you’re excited . We are too😁
Back in 24.22 is filthy.
Completely different splits to Dressel (22.31/24.86 in Budapest). Be interesting to see if they change their tactics to account for each other or follow the same approach as previously, with Dressel probably taking circa a second lead into second 50 and Chalmers coming after him down the back half.
those 2 are gonna battle to the wire next month ….
Definitely, like Thorpe v Hackett in 98 and Phelps v Cavic in 09 they probably won’t come together until the end either.
Stroke for stroke’s great, but seeing whether one swimmer will run out of pool or the other run out of steam is just as exciting.
This guy peaks like a champion too; Fully expect him to be a bit faster at Worlds. Gauntlet well and truly thrown down. That 1.55 from Larkin is a bit tasty too; stronger back half (1.01.23) than I expected.