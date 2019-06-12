Larkin On His 1:55.72 2IM: I Rarely Train Fly, But Rely On My Fitness

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

Live Results

Mitch Larkin already held the Australian National Record in the men’s 200m IM, but the 25-year-old St. Peter Western Olympic medalist took things to an entirely new level tonight in Brisbane.

While competing on night 4 of the nation’s World Trials, Larkin busted out the fastest 200m IM of the season worldwide, clocking 1:55.72 to dip under the 1:56 threshold for the first time in his career. That performance was paired with his 52.38 100m back gold from earlier in the meet, a performance representing his fastest since 2015.

Below, hear how the champion is finding his groove once again by simply focusing on swimming fast. Tactically, you’ll hear how he rarely trains fly for the 2IM and how he relies on his fitness to bring the race home hard.

As originally reported:

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

Just one man qualified for the World Championships in this 200m IM event, but he did it in a world-shaking way. 25-year-old St. Peters Western star Mitch Larkin followed up his massive 52.38 100m back gold medal-winning performance here with a ground-shaking 200m IM effort of 1:55.72 for his 2nd win.

His time tonight overtakes his previous Aussie National Record and Commonwealth Record. You can read more about Larkin’s historic swim here.

As for the rest of the pack tonight, the men came up short, with runner-up Thomas Fraser-Holmes hitting 1:58.76, a very respectable time for the 27-year-old, but outside the 1:57.81 QT.