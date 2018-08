Russia Takes LEN Trophy At 2018 Euros, But Italy Was Strong Runner-Up

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Russia not only topped the overall medal table at the 2018 European Championships, but the nation also took home the LEN Trophy with its total point count of 1183. Russia comfortably finished ahead of Italy, who finished 3rd in the medal table, but took 2nd in the points with 1138. Great Britain rounded out the top 3 in 1125 points in all.

As announced last year, the prize values were increased to a total of €220,000 across LEN meets for 2018. Below are the specific rewards announced:

New Prizes:

European Record bonus – €5,000 (5,900 USD)

World Record bonus – €10,000 (11,800 USD)

Best performance of the meet – €20,000 (23,600 USD)

Top 12 male and female swimmers will each receive prize money based on top performances, including €20,000 (23,600 USD) for the top performers.

Over the course of the 2018 European Championships, the following records were broken, including 2 World Records in the form of Adam Peaty’s 100m breaststroke and Kliment Kolesnikov’s 50m backstroke.