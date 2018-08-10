USA Still Leads the Medals Table, but Australia Wins the Day

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States held their lead in the medals table after day 2 of the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, but the gap tightened with Australia picking up 3 golds on Friday: one more than the Americans did.

At the 2014 Pan Pac Championships, with full-strength Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte leading the way, the Americans won 44.4% of the gold medals (16/36) and 39.8% of the total medals (43/108).

In 2010, the US took 75% of the official gold medals (50 strokes never officially go on medals tables), or 27/36; and 47.2% of the total medals (51/108).

So far in 2018, in spite of a handful of disappointing performances from American swimmers, they’ve still won 43.75% of the gold medals (7/16), including picking up their first relay win in the men’s 800 free relay on Friday evening. That’s not good, but it’s not far from what they did in 2014. Their total medals count of 19/48 equates to 39.6% – which isn’t historically very good, but it’s again not far from what they did in 2014

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 7 6 6 19 2 4 5 2 11 3 3 5 4 12 4 2 0 2 4 5 0 1 1 2 Total 16 17 15 48

Day 2 Medalists:

Women’s 100 free:

Cate Campbell, Australia – 52.03 (Championship Record) Simone Manuel, USA – 52.34 Taylor Ruck, Canada – 52.72

Men’s 100 free:

Kyle Chalmers, Australia – 48.00 (TIE) Jack Cartwright, Australia/Caeleb Dressel, USA – 48.22

Women’s 200 fly:

Hali Flickinger, USA – 2:07.35 Sachi Mochida, Japan – 2:07.66 Katie Drabot, USA – 2:08.40

Men’s 200 fly:

Daiya Seto, Japan – 1:54.34 Leonardo de Deus, Brazil – 1:54.89 Zach Harting, USA – 1:55.05

Women’s 100 back:

Kylie Masse, Canada – 58.61 Emily Seebohm, Australia – 58.72 Kathleen Baker, USA – 58.83

Men’s 100 back

Ryan Murphy, USA – 51.94 (Championship Record Ryosuke Irie, Japan – 52.78 Mitch Larkin, Australia – 52.88

Women’s 800 free relay

Australia USA Canada

Men’s 800 free relay