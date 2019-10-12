Relay DQ Costs 20, But Energy Standard Loses 28 Points To Cali On Day 1

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 2 – NAPLES

Saturday, October 12th – Sunday, October 13th

7:00 pm – 9:00 PM, local time (UTC+2), (1:00 pm – 3:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time)

Naples, Italy

Piscina Felice Scandalone, Via Giochi del Mediterraneo

Short Course Meters (SCM)

Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions

Live stream, event schedule & viewer’s guide

Session 1 results

When Energy Standard won the Indianapolis ISL event, they led the Cali Condors by 20.5 on day 1. In Naples, they trail by 7.5. What made the difference?

Relay DQ: 20-point swing

Energy Standard disqualified its second-place men’s medley relay. That’s a massive swing, ultimately 20 points between Cali and Energy Standard. Here’s a quick look at the math:

Energy Standard (-16):

Energy Standard would have scored 14 points for the runner-up relay. They lose those points. (-14)

They also incur a disqualification penalty: four points in a relay (-4)

However, their B relay moves up one spot, a boost of two (+2)

Cali Condors (+4):

Both of Cali’s relays move up a spot – that’s worth two points for each relay (+4)

The DQ was on a false start from anchor Ivan Girev, who had a -0.04 reaction time. Had Energy Standard not DQ’d, they’d be leading by 12.5, rather than trailing by 7.5.

Other Energy Standard/Cali Swings

A few key races flipped this week, leading to Cali’s current point lead:

In the very first event, Kelsi Dahlia beat Sarah Sjostrom in the 100 fly. That’s a reversal of last week, when Energy Standard’s Sjostrom beat Cali’s Dahlia for the top spot.

beat in the 100 fly. That’s a reversal of last week, when Energy Standard’s Sjostrom beat Cali’s Dahlia for the top spot. Caeleb Dressel came up with a few big additions. He wasn’t competing last week in Indy, and scored 16 points individually on a second-place 100 fly and a win in the 50 free. That’s not even counting his contributions to both men’s relays: the medley moved up from 5th to 3rd, and the free relay from 5th to second.

came up with a few big additions. He wasn’t competing last week in Indy, and scored 16 points individually on a second-place 100 fly and a win in the 50 free. That’s not even counting his contributions to both men’s relays: the medley moved up from 5th to 3rd, and the free relay from 5th to second. In the 50 back, the Cali women went 1-2 with Olivia Smoliga and Kyle Masse – that’s a move up from a 1-4 finish in Indy.

Aqua Centurions on the Rise

Home pool advantage is proving a big factor, as the Aqua Centurions are swimming way better than they did last week. A few key factors for them: