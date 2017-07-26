Race Video: Federica Pellegrini Edges Katie Ledecky in 200 Free Final in Budapest

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

World record-holder Federica Pellegrini of Italy won her signature race in Budapest on Wednesday evening, blowing past USA’s Katie Ledecky and Australia’s Emma McKeon over the final 50 meters. It was the seventh consecutive world championship medal-worth performance for the Italian in this event.

Watch the entire race below courtesy of NBC Sports.

Write-up by Loretta Race:

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

It looked like a battle between Australian Emma McKeon and American Katie Ledecky, but Italy’s reigning world record holder in this event kicked in another gear the final 25m to overtake them both at the end for gold. Pellegrini registered the only sub-1:55 time of the night, earning a time of 1:54.73 for the sole gold. This marks her 7th consecutive world championships medaling in this event.

In a thrilling battle down the stretch, McKeon and Ledecky wound up tying for silver, marking the American’s first silver in a major international championships. Both of these women were faster last night in 1:54.99 for McKeon and 1:54.69 for Ledecky, but each wound up slamming the touchpad in 1:55.18 for the tie.

Comparative splits for top 3 finishers:

Pellegrini – 56.41/58.32 = 1:54.73

Ledecky – 56.09/59.09 = 1:55.18

McKeon – 55.83/59.35 = 1:55.18

Ledecky has won the women’s 1500m and 400m freestyle, as well as earned gold on the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. McKeon also has two additional silvers, one from the 100m fly and one as a member of her nation’s 4x100m free relay.

Of note, in 5th place Michigan Wolverine Siobhan Haughey became the first Hong Kong swimmer ever under the 1:56 mark with a final time of 1:55.96, beating her time from Rio.