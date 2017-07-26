Watch: Grevers-King-Dressel-Manuel Crush WR in Mixed Medley Relay (Race Video)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Twice in one day, Team USA produced the fastest quartet in history in the 4×100 medley relay. But the second time it was a different foursome. After Ryan Murphy, Kevin Cordes, Kelsi Worrell and Mallory Comerford (3:40.28) took nearly a 1.5-second chunk out of Great Britain’s 2015 mark in prelims, USA fielded the combination of Matt Grevers, Lilly King, Caeleb Dressel, and Simone Manuel in finals. This group absolutely crushed the hours-old world mark, touching in 3:38.56.

Watch their dominating performance, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

Write-up by Karl Ortegon:

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: USA, 3:40.29, 2017

Championship Record: USA, 3:40.29, 2017

Junior World Record: Russia, 3:45.85, 2015

USA 3:38.56 Australia 3:41.21 Canada/China 3:41.25

Team USA dominated the field, putting together a 3:38.56 to take almost two seconds off of their world record from prelims, which had four completely separate swimmers. All four legs swam very well for the Americans, but it was Caeleb Dressel who unleashed a 49.92 split on the butterfly leg, the real difference maker for them. That’s an incredibly fast swim, and it’s nearly a full second better than his lifetime best.

Matt Grevers led off in 52.32, faster than his silver medal time, with Lilly King following in 1:04.15. Remarkably, she held her ground despite being the only female breaststroke leg in the field. Dressel gave way to Simone Manuel, who put together a 52.17, nearly an identical split to what she did on the end of the women’s gold medal 4×100 free relay.

The race for silver was a scramble, with Australia just getting ahead at 3:41.21. They had a nice 52.30 anchor leg from Bronte Campbell. Canada and China ended up tying for the bronze, and both teams had some impressive legs. Canada was led off by Kylie Masse at 58.22, another great time from her, and Penny Oleksiak put together a very strong 56.18 fly split, with Yuri Kisil anchoring in 47.71. Xu Jiayu led off in 52.37 for China, with Yan Zibei dropping a 58.98 on the breast.

GBR was out of medal range at 5th, though they were just tenths back at 3:41.56. They had a fantastic middle grouping with Adam Peaty (57.12) and James Guy (50.51), but the rest of their relay wasn’t strong enough to push them to a medal.