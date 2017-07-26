Race Video: Watch Chad Le Clos Battle Laszlo Cseh in Budapest 200 Fly Final

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

South African Chad Le Clos claimed gold in the men’s 200m fly, getting off to a quick start with 53.21 at the 100, over 1 second ahead of the rest of the field. While he came home in a pair of 30.0s, it was just enough to hold off a fast-charging Laszlo Cseh of host nation Hungary. Japan’s Daiya Seto finished on the third step of the podium, while USA’s Jack Conger was fifth.

Watch the entire race below courtesy of NBC Sports.

  • World Record: Michael Phelps, 1:51.51, 2009
  • Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 1:51.51, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Kristof Milak, 1:53.79, 2017
  • GOLD – Chad Le Clos, South Africa, 1:53.33
  • SILVER – Laszlo Cseh, Hungary, 1:53.72
  • BRONZE – Daiya Seto, Japan, 1:54.21

South Africa’s Chad Le Clos swam a gutsy race of speeding out to the lead and splitting 53.21 and simply held on for the final 50m to hold off a charging Hungarian in Laszlo Cseh. Le Clos got the job done, however, and clocked 1:53.33 for the win.

Cseh raced to a roaring crowd for silver in 1:53.72, well-off his own personal best of 1:52.70 from last year’s European Championships, while Daiya Seto nailed a bronze with 1:54.21 after claiming the top seed last night in a PB of 1:54.03.

American Jack Conger clocked a solid 1:54.88 for 5th in the race.

6 Comments on "Race Video: Watch Chad Le Clos Battle Laszlo Cseh in Budapest 200 Fly Final"

Swim

I wonder why he wasn’t shaved?

8 hours 14 minutes ago
David

He’ll shave for Tokyo

8 hours 2 minutes ago
Swimmerguy

Kinda surprised how he reacted when he won

7 hours 43 minutes ago
M L

Le Clos seemed to keep his arms straighter than usual on his recovery. Nice strategy going out fast and fake-dying in the semi. Though I’m not sure anyone could’ve gone out with him even if they’d wanted to.

6 hours 49 minutes ago
SwimShark

His recovery looks at lot easier with less splash compared to Cseh. Still looking around but he timed the turns and finish better than the other guys.

4 hours 17 minutes ago
