Race Video: Watch Chad Le Clos Battle Laszlo Cseh in Budapest 200 Fly Final

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

South African Chad Le Clos claimed gold in the men’s 200m fly, getting off to a quick start with 53.21 at the 100, over 1 second ahead of the rest of the field. While he came home in a pair of 30.0s, it was just enough to hold off a fast-charging Laszlo Cseh of host nation Hungary. Japan’s Daiya Seto finished on the third step of the podium, while USA’s Jack Conger was fifth.

Watch the entire race below courtesy of NBC Sports.

Write-up by Karl Ortegon:

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

World Record: Michael Phelps, 1:51.51, 2009

Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 1:51.51, 2009

Junior World Record: Kristof Milak, 1:53.79, 2017

GOLD – Chad Le Clos , South Africa, 1:53.33

SILVER – Laszlo Cseh, Hungary, 1:53.72

BRONZE – Daiya Seto, Japan, 1:54.21

South Africa’s Chad Le Clos swam a gutsy race of speeding out to the lead and splitting 53.21 and simply held on for the final 50m to hold off a charging Hungarian in Laszlo Cseh. Le Clos got the job done, however, and clocked 1:53.33 for the win.

Cseh raced to a roaring crowd for silver in 1:53.72, well-off his own personal best of 1:52.70 from last year’s European Championships, while Daiya Seto nailed a bronze with 1:54.21 after claiming the top seed last night in a PB of 1:54.03.

American Jack Conger clocked a solid 1:54.88 for 5th in the race.