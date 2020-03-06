Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

R. Smith Will Swim 2BK/1FL Double, Cox Drops 2FR for Des Moines Day 3 Finals

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Friday Finals Heat Sheet

Tonight’s 8-event line-up in Des Moines will feature world record-holder Regan Smith in both the 200 back, her primary event, and the 100 fly, where she holds the top seed at 57.75.

Regan Smith will begin the evening in her primary event, the 200 back, where she’s seeded 3rd at 2:12.11. The teen will beside top seed Lisa Bratton (2:10.81) and #2 seed Kathleen Baker (2:11.85). After the men’s 200 back and the 400 IMs, Smith will then compete in the 100 fly final with Farida Osman, Beryl Gastaldello, Kelsi Dahlia, Amanda Kendall, Kendyl Stewart, Leah Gingrich, and Katie McLaughlin.

Texas Longhorn Madisyn Cox scratched her #6 seed in the 200 free, yet will still contest in the 400 IM final tonight. In the IM, Cox is seeded 2nd at 4:44.39, just 2 seconds behind top seed Melanie Margalis (4:42.51).

In the 200 free, Katie Ledecky leads a stacked field with her top time of 1:56.19. Also contesting in that final is #7 seed Leah Smith (1:59.44), who scratched her #4 seed in the 400 IM (4:45.26).

PSS DES MOINES- FRIDAY SCRATCH REPORT:

  • Women’s 200 Free: #6 Madisyn Cox, #18 Ally McHugh, #25 Kate Morris, #27 Jamie Yeung, #30 Marly Lough
  • Men’s 200 Free: #17 Clark Smith, #19 Nic Fink, #33 Matias Koski, #34 Dylan Moffat
  • Women’s 200 Back: #21 Annabel Crush
  • Men’s 200 Back: #11 Holden Smith
  • Women’s 400 IM: #4 Leah Smith, #10 Megan Hutchinson, #11 Ilektra Lebl
  • Men’s 400 IM: #10 True Sweetser
  • Women’s 100 Fly: #19 Megan Kingsley
  • Men’s 100 Fly: #12 Ryan Murphy, #24 Bowe Becker, #30 Brian Palashuck, #32 Brandon Fischer, #33 Nick Zito

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool, instantly becoming drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. SwimSwam has become an outlet for him to continue showing his …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!