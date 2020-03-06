R. Smith Will Swim 2BK/1FL Double, Cox Drops 2FR for Des Moines Day 3 Finals

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Tonight’s 8-event line-up in Des Moines will feature world record-holder Regan Smith in both the 200 back, her primary event, and the 100 fly, where she holds the top seed at 57.75.

Regan Smith will begin the evening in her primary event, the 200 back, where she’s seeded 3rd at 2:12.11. The teen will beside top seed Lisa Bratton (2:10.81) and #2 seed Kathleen Baker (2:11.85). After the men’s 200 back and the 400 IMs, Smith will then compete in the 100 fly final with Farida Osman, Beryl Gastaldello, Kelsi Dahlia, Amanda Kendall, Kendyl Stewart, Leah Gingrich, and Katie McLaughlin.

Texas Longhorn Madisyn Cox scratched her #6 seed in the 200 free, yet will still contest in the 400 IM final tonight. In the IM, Cox is seeded 2nd at 4:44.39, just 2 seconds behind top seed Melanie Margalis (4:42.51).

In the 200 free, Katie Ledecky leads a stacked field with her top time of 1:56.19. Also contesting in that final is #7 seed Leah Smith (1:59.44), who scratched her #4 seed in the 400 IM (4:45.26).

PSS DES MOINES- FRIDAY SCRATCH REPORT: