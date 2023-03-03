Penny Oleksiak Scratches 200 FR/50 FL: PSS Fort Lauderdale Day 3 Prelim Scratch Report

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Day three prelims of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale is almost here. Like yesterday, there were some notable scratches in this morning’s prelims session.

At the top of the list, Canadian star Penny Oleksiak has scratched both her events today after pulling out of yesterday’s events as well. Oleksiak was the sixth seed in the women’s 200 free this morning, coming in with a 1:57.01. She was also slated to race the 50 fly but won’t be doing that race either. At this point, it seems unlikely we’ll see Oleksiak race this week in Fort Lauderdale.

Oleksiak is the highest profile scratch this morning, but there are a number of other scratches to report. The men’s 200 back will be without Carter Lancaster, the 16-year-old out of Bolles School. Lancaster was the #13 seed in the event. Jack Harvey, a 19-year-old from Bermuda and the #17 seed, has also pulled out of the race.

The women’s 400 IM saw just one scratch this morning. Abby King, a 15-year-old from Westchester Aquatic Club, won’t be racing this morning. King was the #18 seed in the event. The men’s 400 IM also saw only one scratch, as 18-year-old Bolles swimmer Aidan Paro, the #22 seed, has pulled out.

There were a pair of scratches in the men’s 200 free. The #22 and #23 seeds, Bryan Chavez and Jaka Pusnik, have both scratched the event.

Zaylie Thompson, the #17 seed in the women’s 50 breast, won’t be racing this morning. Sweden’s Julie Mansson, the #29 seed in the women’s 50 breast, has also scratched the event.

The women’s 200 back has seen #22 seed Rebecca Diaconescu, a 16-year-old from Team Rebel Aquatics, pull out of the event.