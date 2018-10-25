Pang Sheng Jun Lowers Own SCM 400 Free Singaporean National Record

2018 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

26-year-old Pang Sheng Jun of Singapore nabbed a new national record while competing in the men’s 400m freestyle on day 1 of the 2018 Australian Short Course Championships. Entering the Melbourne-based meet this morning, Pang’s personal best and NR sat at the 3:49.15 he clocked at the FINA World Cup in Singapore last year. This morning, however, the national champion fired off a quick 3:48.55 to claim the 9th seed and overtake his own national standard and add to his stellar list of career accomplishments.

Pang holds a total of 5 individual SCM national records for his nation of Singapore, including this 400m free, the 800m free (8:02.00), 1500m free (15:07.87), 200m IM (1:58.42) and 400m IM (4:14.36). Most recently at this year’s Asian Games, Pang finaled in the 200m IM where he finished 8th, while he also competed in the 400m free and 400m IM, where he finished in 13th and 12th, respectively, after heats.

Pang wound up finishing 10th in tonight’s 400m free in Melbourne with a slower mark of 3:51.71.