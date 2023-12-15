Pan Zhanle Nabs 50 Free Victory To Close Out 2023 Chinese World Trials

2023 CHINESE WORLD TRIALS

The 2023 Chinese World Trials wrapped up from Jinan tonight, although the field of swimmers has been dwindling over the course of the competition due to illness. For this evening’s finals, Peng Xuwei dropped the women’s 200m back while Li Bingjie bowed out of the women’s 800m free reportedly due to a fever.

Those that did wind up in the water produced some solid results, including 23-year-old Sun Jiajun in the men’s 100m fly.

Sun stopped the clock in a time of 51.75, a mark which beat his 51.93 logged for 9th place at this year’s Asian Games.

Behind Sun was Chen Juner who scored silver in 52.02 and Wang Changhao rounded out the podium in 52.28.

Asian record holder Pan Zhanle took on the men’s 50m free and led the pack with a final time of 22.06. Yu Hexin was next to the wall in 22.24 and Wang was back in the water, bagging bronze in 22.55.

Pan’s season-best remains at the 21.92 put up for bronze in Hangzhou. The 19-year-old already won the men’s 100m free two nights ago in a time of 47.60.

Olympic multi-medalist Zhang Yufei produced the sole outing of the women’s 50m fly field under the 26-second barrier. The 25-year-old turned in a time of 25.47, a result within half a second of the 25.10 Games Record she logged for gold in Hangzhou.

Yu Yiting earned 50m fly silver tonight in 26.07 and Wang Yichun placed on the podium in 26.16 for bronze.

Of note, it’s reported that women’s freestyle ace Yang Junxuan will not be racing at the 2024 World Championships in Doha but Zhang and Qin Haiyang intend on competing.

Additional Winners